Hamden, CT

Police arrest teen in death of 15-year-old Hamden boy gunned down walking home from school

By Staff, Hartford Courant
 4 days ago

Hamden Police have arrested an 18-year-old in the alleged murder of 15-year-old Elijah Gomez, who was found shot to death May 9 near the Farmington Canal Trail.

Jenigh Ward, 18, of Hamden, was arrested Monday and charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and carrying a pistol without a permit, Hamden Police Acting Chief Timothy F. Wydra said in a press conference Monday afternoon. Ward was scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on June 13 and held on $1 million bond.

Wydra said Gomez “by all accounts was a very good, very decent Hamden High School freshman who certainly didn’t deserve this.

“He was walking home from high school and was gunned down,” Wydra said.

Mayor Lauren Garrett said Elijah Gomez was “a very loved young man,” who loved playing football and basketball and being outside in nature before “his life was cut short by a senseless act of violence.”

“I hope this arrest brings some small measure of relief to his family and friends,” she said.

Gomez’s death has had a profound impact on those who knew him and on the community, she said, adding that more must be done to stop gun violence.

Police believe the incident was not random, Wydra said, but that Gomez was targeted, though they have not yet established a motive.

Wydra credited Det. Andrew Lipford and the Hamden Police Major Crimes Unit with the arrest, in partnership with other law enforcement agencies.

“We would like to extend our sincere appreciation to the New Haven Police Shooting Task Force, FBI — New Haven Field Office, U.S. Marshal’s Office — District of Ct — Violent Fugitive Task Force, New Haven State’s Attorney’s Office, State of Connecticut Division of Scientific Services, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, for the significant support and assistance that was provided to us during this investigation,” Wydra said in a release.

Hamden officers responded to a report of shots fired at about 2:30 p.m. May 9 on the Farmington Canal Linear Park , near Treadwell Street, police said. The officers found a gunshot victim on the canal line and despite first responders’ efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner responded to the scene to assist the investigation and ruled the death a homicide, police said.

Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Det. Andrew Lipford of the Hamden Police Department Major Crimes Division at (203) 230-4055.

Community Policy