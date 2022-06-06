ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellington, CT

Parents, advocates and religious leaders continue the fight to eradicate racism in Connecticut

By Deidre Montague, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2glCaJ_0g2IWue800
Somers Advocates for Social Justice founder Giselle Genece speaks during the End Hate Across the State rally on Sunday. Deidre Montague/Hartford Courant/TNS

Parents, activists and religious leaders gathered at Arbor Park in Ellington on Sunday for an End Hate Across the State rally to share stories about racial discrimination and the steps needed to work toward eradicating racism throughout Connecticut.

These rallies have been happening throughout different parts of the state to raise awareness in areas where these events happen more frequently.

“This is a piece of that,” said Reverend James Ross, minister of diversity, equity and inclusion for the Southern New England Conference of the United Church of Christ. “So we think that the call to all people who consider themselves people of faith, and especially people who say that they are following in the steps of Jesus, is to try and transform the world, to make the world a place that is more just, a place that is more filled with peace.”

Ross said he has growing concern over increased incidents against people of color, the LGBTQ+, Jewish citizens and other marginalized people. His belief is that there is something better, and that solution lies in the power of the people coming together.

“One of the most important things that people who have faith [and] that churches can do, is to be a part of this work. Some of the greatest changes that have happened in our country have happened because of the work of churches along with others. Churches also have been inactive at times when they should have had a more forceful voice. We have a decision to make, we have to decide which side we want to be on.”

Somers Advocates for Social Justice founder Giselle Genece said the change in this country needs to start at the local level.

“It’s all about what you can do [at the] grassroots level, and that affects what we do at the highest levels within the presidential elections, and so forth,” she said.

“The thing is a lot of kids are educated at home. The informal education is done at home. That is what’s disastrous. Schools can only do so much. If we continue to do what we’re doing, as advocates on a local level, we can see the change that we need to see in this country. … We’re just doing our part to make the change in this country happen that we want to see change.”

Genece also sees the importance of continuing to stay on the radar of legislators.

“We can’t get too comfortable because you can blink and something can happen. You have to keep them on their toes. And when I say keep them, I’m talking about legislators. The racists in this country are getting bolder and bolder and bolder. So we need to let them know that we’re here, and that’s not gonna happen on my watch. I am not afraid to speak up, and I’m not afraid to speak out.”

Brian Donohue, a white man who founded Not Just Us and one of the leaders of the rally, came to represent his three children, two of whom are Black.

“My daughter said to me, ‘Daddy, I’ve had teachers who are white. I’ve had books [of people] that … [when] I opened them who looked like me, but my two sisters didn’t,’” he said.

“That just sent an image to me, that was around the same time as George Floyd. I felt like I had to work in my community in Rocky Hill, to make sure that … in this group I founded, it is not just us, but it also means a bigger situation. It’s not just us, it’s everybody pulling together, everybody coming together, everybody uniting so that all people have equality.”

Comments / 7

Int Inv
3d ago

I just read an article about a teenage brawl at the beach the other date. A majority of the comments blamed it all on people of color. Although white ppl were also involved. Claiming ppl of color were ruining Milford and CT. Racism is definitely still an issue in Connecticut.

Reply
2
Nick Sackandy
4d ago

injecting racism into every aspect of our lives in counterproductive to eradicating racism 🤷‍♂️

Reply
5
Related
Register Citizen

After ‘historic’ vote, Connecticut’s Ethan’s Law faces challenge to become national standard

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The parents of Ethan Song, the Guilford teen who died in 2018 while handling an unsecured gun, are hoping proposed federal gun reform legislation that includes provisions from Connecticut’s “Ethan’s Law” will move forward in the House and the Senate in the wake of the Uvalde elementary school shootings.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | White Supremacy Is A Cancer And Connecticut Has It, Too

After COVID struck, a couple of long-time married residents of Bristol replaced gym visits with walks through town. Along the way, they added trash pickup to their regimen, because they’re good citizens. On Monday’s walk, they stumbled across white supremacy recruitment flyers tossed onto driveways in the northeast part of town.
BRISTOL, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ellington, CT
Government
Hartford, CT
Society
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Ellington, CT
Society
Hartford, CT
Government
City
Ellington, CT
WTNH

Hartford to host ‘Juneteenth Family Day’

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut residents will have the chance to celebrate ‘Juneteenth Family Day’ on Saturday. The event, slated to take place at the Burr Mall on Main Street from 12 to 4 p.m., will include music, live performances, crafting, and food trucks. The Amistad Center for Arts and Culture and Wadsworth Atheneum will […]
NBC Connecticut

Today in History: U.S. Supreme Court Rejects CT Contraception Ban

It was on this date 57 years ago that the U.S. Supreme Court made a decision in Griswold v. Connecticut, a Connecticut case that contributed to the landmark decision in Roe v. Wade. On June 7, 1965, the U.S. Supreme Court in a 7-2 vote struck down a Connecticut law...
WTNH

Report: 10 safest cities in Connecticut

(WTNH)- The SafeWise Team has released its eighth annual Safest Cities report. Here is the list of the 10 safest cities in Connecticut for 2022: -Newtown-Ridgefield-Simsbury-Cheshire-Wallingford-Greenwich-Westport-New Milford-Shelton-Guilford According to SafeWise, Connecticut holds the fourth-lowest violent crime rate in the US. This remained steady at the 1.8 mark from last year, but the state did see […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Christ
WTNH

Gov. Lamont makes Juneteenth a state holiday

(WTNH) – On Friday, Connecticut officially made Juneteenth a legal state holiday. Governor Ned Lamont signed the bill honoring the emancipation of enslaved African Americas. The bill signing took place in New London. Watch the video above for the full story.
CONNECTICUT STATE
trumbull-ct.gov

2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate Information

The child tax rebate, which was recently authorized by the Connecticut General Assembly and signed into law by Governor Ned Lamont, is intended to help Connecticut families with children. You may be eligible for a child tax rebate of up to a maximum of $750 ($250 per child up to three children). ... More information & Frequently Asked Questions About the Child Tax Rebate.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism#Racial Discrimination#Racial Injustice#Racial Issues#The Lgbtq#Jewish
sheltonherald.com

Opinion: The sacred cows in Bridgeport City Hall

It is no secret that Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim treasures his sacred cows. It is generally accepted and fairly well known that “sacred cow” is an expression used to refer to an individual or a group of individuals within an institution who cannot be criticized, censured or touched in any way, without incurring the wrath of a powerful entity within the institution.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Former cop and state police spokesperson hired as Tolland town manager

TOLLAND — Former Hartford deputy police chief and state Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection spokesperson Brian Foley has been hired as the next town manager. Foley will start the job on June 27. He is best known as a spokesperson for Hartford Police under then Chief James...
TOLLAND, CT
New Haven Independent

Yale Sends City $14.4M Check

One check, $14.4 million. New Haven received that cash infusion two weeks ago, as part of a recently inked new agreement with Yale that has now started kicking in. A picture of that voided check is included in a May 26 letter sent by Yale Associate Vice President for New Haven and University Properties Lauren Zucker to city Budget Director Michael Gormany. That letter, in turn, was submitted by the Elicker Administration to the Board of Alders as a communication included on Monday night’s Board of Alders meeting agenda.
NEW HAVEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
Nancy on Norwalk

Connecticut gets counties again… sort of

Connecticut did away with county level government in the 1960s but now the U.S. Census Bureau is allowing Connecticut’s nine Councils of Governments (COGs) to function as county-equivalents, according to a press release by Gov. Ned Lamont. Connecticut’s COGs are essentially councils of municipal leaders who meet for planning...
Eyewitness News

Republican candidate for governor wants attorney general’s office to investigate Lamont ad

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Republican challenger for Connecticut governor wants the state attorney general’s office to investigate an advertisement posted online by the current governor. Bob Stefanowski asked Attorney General William Tong to investigate the Lamont Administration for violating Connecticut’s marijuana advertising laws. Stefanowski said that on...
FOX 61

Connecticut dog up for national Hero Dog award

MILFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut dog is in the running for the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog award!. In 2010, Jeffrey was rescued just hours before he was set to be euthanized at Manhattan's Animal Care & Control. Jeffrey now lives a full life in Milford with his new...
MILFORD, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy