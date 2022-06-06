Students hailed for excelling during pandemic

HIGH POINT — The top-performing students from all of the Guilford County Schools’ campuses gathered in High Point on Monday for a fancy congratulations and sendoff to their next stop in life.

Superintendent Sharon Contreras told the students attending the Valedictorian and Salutatorian Luncheon at the Blue Heron Event Venue in north High Point that their achievements came in the face of more adversity than previous graduating classes faced.

“All of you can be so incredibly proud of what you accomplished,” she said. “You had only one really normal year,” their freshman year, before COVID-19 disrupted education across the country.

Contreras called the students “future world-changers,” told them to view challenges they encounter in life as opportunities for growth and change, and encouraged them to always hold onto hope.

“Your worlds are about to become much, much bigger,” she said. “Think about how you can be a leader in that new environment.”