Putin Dragging Out Ukraine War Plays to His Advantage: Zelensky
The Ukrainian president said Putin prolonging the war is pushing world leaders to suggest outcomes beneficial to Russia as countries grow weary of...www.newsweek.com
The Ukrainian president said Putin prolonging the war is pushing world leaders to suggest outcomes beneficial to Russia as countries grow weary of...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0