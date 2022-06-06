Huckberry just released its summer line--here are the best things to buy right now Huckberry/Reviewed

Spring is here, summer is enroute, and Huckberry has everything you could possibly need for any adventure, impromptu or planned. The brand released its spring and summer collection recently, debuting a line of chic and outdoor-ready finds perfect for warmer weather.

Huckberry's new wares include classic trail runners from Salomon to warm weather shirts from Corridor and Wythe. Huckberry aimed to curate a selection to satisfy tastes ranging from traditional to contemporary, and the brand backs its products with excellent customer service, free returns and fast shipping.

Here are some of our favorite picks from the huge range of spring and summer products available now at Huckberry.

1. The Pendleton Oversized Spa Towel

The best things to buy from Huckberry's summer line. Huckberry/Reviewed

A good beach towel can serve as a place to lay on the sand or dry off after a swim, but the quality of the Pendleton oversized towel makes it a great beach towel. Pendleton has been making intricately designed blankets in the Pacific Northwest for almost 100 years and brings that same eye to these jacquard towels. One side is sheared for softness while the other is looped for maximum absorption. The brand's unique geometric patterns are pulled from their extensive archive and backed by the thoughtful research of Native American patterns and processes. I've used mine as both a towel and blanket, and the product description delivers on every detail as this is a must for any beach or pool day I'm going to.

Get the Oversized Jacquard Spa Towel for $60

2. The Corridor Striped Seersucker shirt

The best things to buy from Huckberry's summer line. Huckberry/Reviewed

Corridor NYC is a contemporary brand that says its cares about the textiles it uses and how they are produced, making for shirts finished with more interesting details. Seersucker is a classic summer cotton fabric that has a puckered texture, allowing more airflow. It's usually seen in a blue and white pattern, but here Corridor has opted for an all-white cotton/viscose blend short sleeve button up--viscose is made from natural regenerating resources, like wood pulp, to create a fabric that has a similar feel and drape to silk.

The shirt has a single chest pocket and camp collar for a laid-back silhouette; Corridor makes its shirts with a tailored fit so some may want to go up a size if you're looking for a flowy fit. Corridor produces its fabric by partnering with a workshop in India that pays livable wages and has environmentally friendly policies in place.

Get the Striped Seersucker shirt for $165

3. The Katin Cord Local Shorts

The best things to buy from Huckberry's summer line. Huckberry/Reviewed

Corduroy isn't exclusively a fall/winter fabric and there is no better use for it than a good pair of shorts come summertime. Katin's west coast DNA informs everything they do, and these Local shorts are no different; composed of a durable thin-wale corduroy and cut to a 6-inch inseam, they're perfect for strolling around town or hiking trails.

They have 2% spandex woven in so they offer a bit of stretch all around and the elastic drawstring waistband will ensure a perfect fit. Two front welt pockets and two back patch pockets will hold anything you may need, and the Local shorts fit true to size. I've worn these shorts both casually out and hiking in summer, and though the corduroy is durable, it doesn't feel as heavy and hasn't gotten hot as temperatures rise.

Get the Cord Local Shorts 6-inch for $63

4. The Wythe Indigo Sunfaded Work shirt

The best things to buy from Huckberry's summer line. Huckberry/Reviewed

Wythe set out to recapture a "lost Americana '' and inject some soul back into the staples of a man's wardrobe. The NYC-based brand takes what could be any other oxford or sweatshirt and elevates them with intentional design; the brand's take on the classic work shirt is a familiar silhouette in a light-indigo chambray that will fade with wear, and features triple stitched seams for durability.

The two chest pockets and throat tab are traditional details, and the side seams are gusseted for comfort. Wythe clothing runs true to size and its shirts hold up well. I have two that were in heavy rotation for nights out last summer, and after washing, I haven't noticed any excessive signs of wear or shrinking.

Get the Indigo Sunfaded Workshirt for $168

5. The Yuketen Bit Loafer

The best things to buy from Huckberry's summer line. Huckberry/Reviewed

The bit loafer was created by Italian designers and is mostly seen as formal, but Yuketen has updated the look with flesh-out uppers and its signature rubber camp sole. Unlike split suede, flesh-out (or rough-out) is full grain leather so it retains structure and is more durable making for a long-lasting upper.

The rubber camp sole is sewn rather than glued so these can be resoled once you wear through the originals. The solid brass horse bit detail dresses up the traditional moccasin style loafer so you can easily wear this for most of your spring occasions and summer vacations. This style is exclusive to Huckberry and runs true to size.

Get the Bit Loafer for $400

6. The OAS Wavy Cuban Terry Shirt

The best things to buy from Huckberry's summer line. Huckberry/Reviewed

There is no better fabric for hanging around water than terry cloth. With summer ahead and a beach or lake vacation on the docket -- this OAS Cuban terry shirt will make any of the events listed feel more like you're in full-on resort mode.

The brand has created a shirt using the fabric from your favorite fluffy towel robe with an open collar and slightly lower button stance for the hotter months. The print is a wavy blue motif that is more modern than what comes to mind when you think old Hawaiian shirt. It's cut for a relaxed fit but still take your normal size.

Get the Cuban Terry Shirt for $120

7. The 72 Hour Merino Ultralight Hoodie

The best things to buy from Huckberry's summer line. Huckberry/Reviewed

We were big fans of Proof's 72-hour tee and the brand has taken that same merino blend for a different silhouette. The Ultralight Hoodie has all the same properties you know and love from the tee but will better suit cooler summer nights as a lightweight layer. Full sleeve coverage also offers more protection from UV rays if you're out hiking or biking around in the sun while still wicking moisture and resisting odor. Proof opted to remove kangaroo pockets and the drawstring typically found on hoodies to keep the design more streamlined and performance ready. As with the tee, the material runs slightly smaller so if you prefer a looser fit go up one from your usual size.

Get the 72 Hour Hoodie for $138

8. The Merrell Hydro Moc

The best things to buy from Huckberry's summer line. Huckberry/Reviewed

Merrell has been perfecting outdoor footwear since 1981 and its Hydro Moc is meant to be a water shoe, but I've been wearing them everywhere since I got them. The all-rubber construction is durable and super lightweight but offers superb support and is comfortable for all day wear. The ventilation holes on the uppers are meant for water drainage and breathability which comes in handy on a hot summer day, also making them great shoes for biking around town.

My brother-in-law, an avid gardener, has a pair and swears by them while he is out in the yard because they're comfy and easy to hose off after a day of work. The Hydro Moc is the perfect slip-on that is airy, well-supported, and durable. They run similar to Birkenstock sizing (size down half a size if you're in between). I experienced almost no break in period.

Get the Merrell Hydro Mocs for $55

9. The James Brand Red Stone Knife

The best things to buy from Huckberry's summer line. Huckberry/Reviewed

The Red Stone has become a popular model for The James Brand, and they made a new colorway exclusively for Huckberry. The Red stone is a simple, single-blade design with a drop point serrated blade and TJB slide-lock. It's designed to be a lightweight, compact companion for all outdoor activities that doesn't compromise on durability. The knife is built around a one-piece chassis making it incredibly strong and providing superior grip. Reviewers especially loved the ergonomic design and overall functionality, and many insist this is their go-to knife for their everyday carry.

Get the Exclusive Redstone Knife for $99

10. The Salomon XT-6

The best things to buy from Huckberry's summer line. Huckberry/Reviewed

Salomon is favored by hardcore outdoorsmen as well as hip city dwellers and risen in popularity in recent years for its key silhouettes like the XT-6. The lightweight build and reliable cushioning make them comfortable for long periods on all terrain from pavement to trail. The trail runner aesthetic looks good with pretty much any casualwear and has a more unique look than your typical lace-up sneakers. Salomon has been at the forefront of innovative footwear for over 75 years so rest assured the XT-6 has the history and quality to back it.

Get the Salomon XT-6 for $190

11. The OAS Terry Shorts

The best things to buy from Huckberry's summer line. Huckberry/Reviewed

Go into summer decked out in terry towel cloth with the OAS terry shorts. They're cut to a season-appropriate 4.3-inch inseam and have an elasticized waist with drawstring closure to ensure a perfect fit. They run true to size but maintain a more relaxed fit for lounging around, two front pockets, and one patch pocket on the back. Like its shirt, the fabric is a cozy 100% cotton towel cloth and will take you from poolside lounging to regular errands around town.

Get the Terry Shorts for $115

12. The Topo Bike Frame Bag

The best things to buy from Huckberry's summer line. Huckberry/Reviewed

Topo Designs started out making chalk bags in Denver, Colorado, and have expanded into a full-on lifestyle brand but have stayed true to their outdoor roots. The brand's bike frame bag is composed of recycled nylon and comes in the funky colors Topo Designs is known for. It attaches easily to the bike with Velcro straps and has a large triangular main compartment and has a waterproof vinyl tarp liner to keep contents dry. The bag will hold your phone, keys, and whatever else you may need to keep your pockets empty and cut down on bulk.

Get the Bike Frame Bike for $49

13. The Mohinder City Slippers

The best things to buy from Huckberry's summer line. Huckberry/Reviewed

These slippers are handwoven from Mohinder's partner cooperative in India where the brand claims artisans are fairly compensated for their skills and labor. The leather uppers are meticulously woven on a stacked leather midsole and attached to a crepe rubber outsole for comfort. The footbed is a cushioned goat leather that will mold to your foot over time. If you are between sizes, it is recommended that you go up to the next whole size, so if you're typically a 10.5 go up to an 11.

Huckberry notes it is ok if your foot is close to the back edge when they're brand new as long as your heel isn't hanging over---they'll stretch and soften to make more room. The slippers are well vented making them a good pair to have once temperatures start rising.

Get the Woven City Slippers for $145

