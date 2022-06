Oscar De La Hoya and Dana White haven’t had the friendliest of relationships over the years. For the most part, it’s been a pretty one-sided hurling of volatility from White toward the boxing legend. Consistently mentioning De La Hoya’s history of substance abuse whenever his name is mentioned to him, White and De La Hoya likely won’t be working together any time soon. But it wouldn’t be for a lack of effort from “The Golden Boy.”

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO