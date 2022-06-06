ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northport, NY

Northport boys lacrosse team wins Long Island Class A Championship

 2 days ago
The Northport boys lacrosse team emerged the winners...

longislandtennismagazine.com

Commack Improves to 21-0, Beats Roslyn for Long Island Championship

For Commack, the previous two trips to the Long Island Championship in recent years were unsuccessful. But the Cougars would not be denied in its third go around, defeating Roslyn 4-3 on Monday afternoon at Casamento Park in Bay Shore to win the Long Island Large School Championship. “This year...
COMMACK, NY
islipbulletin.net

East Islip HS Seniors Sign Letters of Intent

East Islip senior Jenna Rigo signs to play lax for Dominican. East Islip High School senior Jenna Rigo signed a national letter of intent on May 18 to continue her lacrosse career this fall at Dominican College of Blauvelt, where she will major in sports management. Rigo earned All-County designation...
EAST ISLIP, NY
WFMJ.com

Local Jockey on Rich Strike for Belmont Stakes

ELMONT, NEW YORK -- Local jockey Sonny Leon will be aboard Rich Strike when he runs in the Belmont Stakes Saturday at Belmont Park. Leon rode Rich Strike to a Kentucky Derby win in one of the biggest upsets in horse racing history. Leon, who's been the leading rider at...
ELMONT, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Meet Wantagh High School’s top two grads

Wantagh High School’s class of 2022 will graduate this month, and at the top of the group are Julianna Rose, the valedictorian, and Skyla Marchesi, the salutatorian. The support from other students and teachers is insanely high here.”. Wantagh High School’s class of 2022 will graduate this month, and...
WANTAGH, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island’s Best Dressed: The wedding of FDNY firefighter Daniel Gunther and Daniella Reali at Stonebridge Country Club

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Featured in this week’s Staten Island’s Best Dressed is the wedding of Daniel Gunther and Daniella Reali Gunther last fall. The blessed event took place in Our Lady Queen of Martyrs in Centerport, N.Y., followed by an elegant but fun reception at Stonebridge Country Club in Hauppauge, N.Y.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
27east.com

East Hampton Cracks Down On Late-Night Seafood Stalkers

Fishermen plying local waters in the wee hours of the night, often breaking a host of local and state fishing regulations, have been keeping East Hampton Marine Patrol officers scrambling... more. A Montauk businessman was arrested on Monday, June 6, and charged with grand larceny for ... 6 Jun 2022...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
News 12

4th annual Pride march kicks off in Sayville

A Pride march in Sayville kicked off Sunday with a large crowd of spectators and marchers. This was part of the 4th annual Equality March and Pride Lunch where community organizations from both Nassau and Suffolk County along with craft vendors served lunch and provided entertainment.
SAYVILLE, NY
greaterlongisland.com

Roomors Gifts reopens in its new storefront in Lindenhurst

Roomers Gifts is back in action. After over six months of searching, planning and working on the space, owner Danielle Vergano announced that the new and improved Roomors Gifts is officially open in its new home at 39 W. Hoffman Ave. in Lindenhurst. The new shop is located in the...
LINDENHURST, NY
TBR News Media

County COVID-19 hospitalizations and infections decreasing

Even as the newer omicron subvariant of COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Long Island, hospitalizations and infections have been lower. Hospitalizations, which had risen to 490 in mid-May from about 130 in early April, have been “slowly declining for the past week or two,” according to Dr. Gregson Pigott, commissioner of the Suffolk County Department of Health Service.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
TBR News Media

Nature Matters: Ospreys and Eagles

I vividly remember the first time I saw an Osprey (also called the Fish Hawk due to the fact their diet is, with very rare exception, entirely comprised of fish). As a ten-year-old, a friend and I were birding on the back side of Miller’s Pond in Smithtown, now a county park off of Maple Avenue, but at that time a private estate. We came along the edge of small stream that fed the pond, still hidden a little bit by a shrub thicket of stream-side sweet pepperbush. Peering across the stream we noticed a HUGE bird (isn’t everything bigger when you’re small?) perched on top of a dead tree with an orange object wriggling in its feet. Well, the object was a nice-sized carp, the feet were actually very sharp talons, and the big bird holding the carp was an Osprey.
SMITHTOWN, NY
northforker.com

Cultivating the next generation of North Fork farmers

Most teenagers who grow up on the rural East End can’t wait to fly the coop. Their sights are set on a big city, an unfamiliar college campus or anywhere but here. After growing up on her family’s farm in Wading River, Rose Andrews was no exception. Though she loved the farm, Andrews longed for stability; security from the many uncertainties farm life can bring.
WADING RIVER, NY
HuntingtonNow

Huntington Resident Named Executive Director of Tilles Center

Long Island University announced that Tom Dunn will serve as the new executive director of the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts. Mr. Dunn, a Huntington resident, has had an illustrious career in arts management highlighted by more than 16 years in leadership positions at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. He most recently served as executive director of the Southampton Arts Center since 2018. He will assume the new position effective Aug. 15, 2022.
HUNTINGTON, NY
