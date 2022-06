Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Raymond “Ray” F. Vander Weyst, 82, of Waite Park, who passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at his home, surrounded by family. Rev. LeRoy Scheierl will officiate and burial will be at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Foley. Visitation will be 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and also one hour prior to mass at the church on Thursday. The Knights of Columbus will pray the rosary at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

WAITE PARK, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO