Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale brokerage supports Homeward Bound

Paradise Valley Independent
Paradise Valley Independent
 4 days ago

A local real estate team has partnered with a nonprofit to help those experiencing homelessness find shelter and support.

North and Co.’s Studebaker Group, a Scottsdale-based real estate team, recently partnered with Homeward Bound to provide funding, assistance and other resources for those in need.

A social media campaign led by Studebaker raised money for the nonprofit to help families with housing and other needs. Earlier this year, team members toured Homeward Bound’s campus to become more aware of the issues facing those without a place to call home.

“It was a sobering experience to realize how much housing support is needed in the community,” Allen Studebaker, founder of The Studebaker Group, stated in the release.

Studebaker added that Lindsay Rusk, a Studebaker sales partner, led the team in gathering donations to support Homeward Bound.

“Lindsay truly deserves major kudos for pulling it all together and helping us to make a huge difference in the lives served by Homeward Bound,” he stated.

After touring the campus, the team decided to raise the funding needed to renovate a Homeward Bound housing unit.

“We are fortunate to work with wonderful clients, contractors, and vendors. We knew that with their help, we could make a positive impact for those in need of housing and other support,” Studebaker stated.

He further explained in the release that the group typically works with people looking for their dream home, which is a very fortunate circumstance.

“We love being able to help people achieve that goal,” he stated. “That being said, it was an awesome experience to work with the great people at Homeward Bound and to be reminded that there are people in our community whose ‘dream’ is simply to have a home.”

With support from homebuyers, home sellers, tradespeople and other vendors, The Studebaker Group raised more than $8,000 for Homeward Bound. Employees also helped to build furniture and decorate rooms for families that enter the Homeward Bound program.

“The Studebaker Group volunteers made quick work of renovating an apartment unit for an incoming family,” Whitney Silence, Homeward Bound CEO, stated in the release. “The unit turned out beautifully and we are so grateful for the time, talent and funds that were donated.”

