In an exit interview with Soap Opera Digest, on newsstands now, Adams told the publication he was both surprised and not surprised by the character’s departure. “I was definitely more prepared for it,” he noted, “I didn’t know where my character was going, especially when [the Allie/Tripp/Chanel triangle] was over.” Explaining further, he shared that “Tripp was mostly the third wheel, so it totally made sense storyline-wise. But it did surprise me, because we just had that whole storyline of Tripp dying and being brought back [to life]. I guess Tripp is not someone who sticks around all the time. He needs to stretch his wings every now and then.”

TV SERIES ・ 12 HOURS AGO