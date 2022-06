The U.S. House of Representatives passed a collection of gun control policies packaged as the Protecting Our Kids Act on Wednesday. The bill includes a ban on high-capacity magazines and increases the age requirement for purchasing semi-automatic rifles to 21, but these are not the most concerning sections of the legislation. The act also contains a ban on ghost guns that opens the door for further government involvement in the dissemination of information.

