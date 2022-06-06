ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Boris Johnson still faces major challenges despite confidence vote victory

By Christopher McKeon
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iXoIM_0g2IS2eL00

The Prime Minister’s victory in Monday’s confidence vote does not mean the end of Boris Johnson’s problems.

While Conservative Party rules mean he is safe from a confidence vote for another year, Mr Johnson still faces a daunting list of challenges demanding his attention.

First on the list will be mending his own divided party. A confidence vote is never a good thing for a leader and the 148 votes against him means he now faces an internal opposition that is difficult to ignore.

While it is possible this might translate to more backbench rebellions, the biggest problem is that Mr Johnson’s authority is now seriously dented and he may struggle to push through parts of his agenda should he encounter cabinet opposition.

The suggestion that Mr Johnson could carry out a reshuffle could present further problems. It may be difficult for the Prime Minister to promote those who supported him on Monday without making more enemies by sacking those already in Government .

Away from Mr Johnson’s internal party problems, the cost-of-living crisis continues to present the chief policy challenge facing the Prime Minister.

In the short term, inflation is set to continue rising and further support from the Treasury may become necessary over the winter, while a “reasonable worst case scenario” could include blackouts for millions of homes.

In the longer term, the Government faces ongoing difficulties thanks to poor productivity growth and sluggish economic expansion overall. Getting the economy growing again is a subject that consumes both the Government and centre-right think tanks, and could be key to the Chancellor keeping his promise of cutting income tax in 2024.

Added to this is the challenge of recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic.

NHS waiting lists continue to swell, with some 6.4 million people in England alone, while the backlog of criminal cases in the crown courts remains high with around 14,700 cases waiting more than a year to be dealt with.

Further work will also be needed to help children catch up on education missed during the pandemic, and all these difficulties will require close attention in order to solve.

In foreign policy, the war in Ukraine and attempts to counter Russian influence in the UK are a key priority, but the Government is also headed for a renewed row with the EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Finally, Monday evening’s vote does not draw a line under the Partygate scandal as the House of Commons Privileges Committee is still conducting an investigation into whether Mr Johnson knowingly misled Parliament when he said there had been no parties in Downing Street.

If the committee finds that he did mislead the House, there will be renewed calls for the Prime Minister’s resignation and it is possible the 1922 Committee of Conservative backbenchers could change its rules to allow another confidence vote within a year of Monday’s ballot.

Whether in foreign policy, domestic policy or within his own party, Mr Johnson faces an array of challenges from which Monday evening’s victory provides only temporary respite.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

13-year-old refugee girl sent back to Ukraine after Home Office refused visa, says Labour MP

Boris Johnson has promised that home secretary Priti Patel will look into the case of a 13-year-old Ukrainian girl forced back into the war zone after the UK government “refused” to process her application.Labour MP Tulip Siddiq told the prime minister that a constituent had tried to provide a home to the 13-year-old girl and her 18-year-old sister – but Home Office bureaucracy had split the family apart.She said the two Ukrainian sisters had been housed in “dangerous temporary accommodation” in Montenegro for several weeks while waiting to hear if they would be accepted under the UK’s sponsorship scheme.“The House...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Zelensky ‘didn’t want to hear’ US intel on Russia’s invasion plans, Biden claims

US president Joe Biden has claimed that Volodymyr Zelensky “didn’t want to hear it” when US intelligence gathered information about Russia’s plans to invade Ukraine. Mr Biden said on Friday that “nothing like this has happened since World War Two. I know a lot of people thought I was maybe exaggerating. But I knew we had data to sustain (Russian President Vladimir Putin) was going to go in, off the border.” He added: “There was no doubt. And Zelensky didn’t want to hear it.”Meanwhile, Boris Johnson has ordered ministers to do “everything in their power” to secure the release...
POLITICS
The Independent

Minister apologises for ‘godawful’ Birmingham and Blackpool comment

A Government minister has apologised for describing Birmingham and Blackpool are “godawful” places.Heather Wheeler, the Tory MP for South Derbyshire, said she made an “inappropriate remark that does not reflect my actual view” at a conference on Thursday.Her apology followed reports that she appeared to go off script at an event to launch the Government’s new digital strategy, saying: “I was just at a conference in Blackpool or Birmingham or somewhere godawful.”She was speaking on the same day Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivered a major speech in Blackpool, as he sought to get his embattled premiership back on track.#Digital minister...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Russian offensive remains ‘deeply troubled’ – Western officials

Russia’s offensive in eastern Ukraine remains “deeply troubled” despite recent tactical gains, Western officials have said.Both sides in the conflict are taking heavy losses, with the Russian death toll from the fighting estimated at between 15,000 and 20,000.Officials believe most of the besieged city of Sievierodonetsk is in Russian hands and will eventually fall.However, they said the Russians faced a series of major obstacles if they were to achieve their objective of securing the Donbas region, which is part-held by pro-Moscow separatists.The illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is continuing. The map below is the latest Defence Intelligence update...
POLITICS
The Independent

Covid: Leading scientists warn country will be hit by new wave this month

Britain will see a new wave of Covid infections this month, leading scientists have warned.Professor Christina Pagel, from University College London, told the Independent Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies: “We will have a new wave of infections this month. Now hopefully it won't be as high as the previous two waves and might be lower. But we can't count on that and either way we are going to see more people becoming infected.”Professor Pagel said currently there were four variants of Omicron “all increasing rapidly”, whereas the previous wave in March had two variants. She added: “It's not a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Briton’s death sentence will ‘invigorate’ others fighting Russia, says friend

The friend of a British soldier captured by Russian forces while fighting for Ukraine, said his death sentence will “invigorate” those still resisting Russia’s advances.Aiden Aslin, 28, was convicted of taking action towards violent seizure of power at a court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic.Another Brit, 48-year-old Shaun Pinner, and Moroccan national Saaudun Brahim, were also convicted alongside Mr Aslin after the three were accused of being “mercenaries” fighting with Ukrainian troops.Russian state media outlet RIA Novosti reported the three are set to face a firing squad.Brennan Phillips, an American former soldier who met Mr Aslin in Syria and...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Boris Johnson stands to make £5m a year after No 10, say experts

Boris Johnson could make more than £5m a year after he leaves Downing Street, experts have estimated. The figure will be welcome news to a prime minister who is said to regularly complain to friends that he is hard up, citing his second divorce, several children and his reduced income since entering No 10.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Conservative Party#Economy#England#Uk#Treasury#Government
The Independent

Tory MP warns education is being ‘weaponised by those against us’

A Tory MP calling for greater transparency over potential Chinese influence in UK universities has claimed too many academics are failing to recognise that “education is being weaponised by those against us”.Alicia Kearns warned that Confucius Institutes – public language and cultural education programmes funded by an organisation linked to the Chinese government – are “undermining the integrity of the Mandarin education in our country”.Analysis by the China Research Group shows that British schools and universities rely on 30 Confucius Institutes, the highest number of any country, to co-ordinate the teaching of Mandarin.In England, the Department for Education’s flagship £26.4...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Scottish minister recalls being ‘petrified’ during Falklands battle

Scottish Justice Secretary Keith Brown has told how he was “petrified” during the Battle of Two Sisters in the Falklands War.Mr Brown, who also serves as veterans minister in the Scottish Government, said he joined the Royal Marines in 1980 as a result of the employment situation at the time and as a way to get fit.In 1982, he was shipped out to the Falkland Islands with 45 Commando.The first hint Mr Brown had that something could be afoot was when his leave was cancelled.“We’re due to go on leave for Easter and someone comes over the Tannoy and says...
MILITARY
The Independent

Prince Charles condemned ‘appalling’ Rwanda deportation scheme, reports say

Prince Charles privately described the government’s policy of sending migrants to Rwanda as “appalling”, according to reports.The heir to the throne is said to be particularly uncomfortable with the scheme as he believes the widely criticised policy will overshadow his upcoming visit to the country, where he will represent the Queen at the Commonwealth Heads of Government summit.Charles was heard expressing opposition to home secretary Priti Patel’s plans several times in private, and was “more than disappointed”, a source told The Times and the Daily Mail."He said he thinks the government’s whole approach is appalling. It was clear he was...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
The Independent

UK’s first Rwanda deportation flight given go-ahead by High Court

Home secretary Priti Patel’s highly-controversial plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda on a plane next week has been given the go-ahead, despite warnings by the UN’s refugee agency the scheme is unlawful. A High Court judge rejected campaigners’ bid for an injunction to stop the Home Office’s first deportation flight to Rwanda, scheduled to leave on Tuesday with 31 migrants onboard. Despite outrage from human rights groups and opposition MPs, up to 130 people have been notified that they could be sent to the central African nation for asylum “processing”, as the Home Office plans to schedule more flights...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Jacob Rees-Mogg refuses to debate why he ‘blocked’ bill that would have spared elephants from torture

Jacob Rees-Mogg and Commons leader Mark Spencer have refused to take part in a public debate on why they “blocked” a bill that would have spared elephants from torture in Asia.The Brexit opportunities minister and Mr Spencer are widely thought to have vetoed planned legislation to ban UK adverts for foreign theme parks where elephants are stabbed, chained and deprived of sleep, food and water to make them comply with orders.The Animals Abroad Bill, previously agreed in cabinet, would have outlawed adverts by British holiday companies for attractions where the animals are forced on pain of punishment to give...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Community member joined council after watching its ‘chilling’ Grenfell response

A member of the Grenfell community has said she decided to run for a seat in the local council after watching its “chilling” response to the fire.Claire Simmons, an academic who lives on Lancaster Road, was elected to Kensington and Chelsea Council as a Labour councillor for the Notting Dale ward, which includes Grenfell Tower, at this year’s poll in May.Ms Simmons said she felt a “sense of the duty” in the aftermath of the 2017 disaster, which caused the death of 72 people.In an interview with the PA news agency ahead of the fifth anniversary on Tuesday, Ms Simmons...
POLITICS
The Independent

What the papers say – June 11

The front pages lead on a new food strategy and reported criticism of the Rwanda migrant plan from the Prince of Wales.The Daily Telegraph calls the food scheme the “PM’s plan to grow for Britain” while The Guardian runs a quote calling it “a huge missed opportunity”.📰The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:'PM's plan to grow for Britain'#TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry Sign up for the Front Page newsletter pic.twitter.com/ujFN0FTttL— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 10, 2022Guardian front page, Saturday 11 June 2022: PM's food strategy 'a huge missed opportunity' pic.twitter.com/arVWidME6u— The Guardian (@guardian) June 10, 2022The Financial Times says the strategy rejects recommendations from...
U.K.
The Independent

Working from home did little to alleviate regional disparities, report finds

The pandemic shift to working from home has done little to close the gap between rich and poor parts of the country, a report has found.Despite early claims that homeworking could help “level up” the UK and rebalance economic equality, the changes have not been transformative, the Resolution Foundation found.In reality, prosperous regions have benefited the most from the shift to working from home while deprived parts of the country have suffered, the report found.The think tank said ethnically-diverse areas around London with the highest level of deprivation, such as Newham and Haringey, experienced the weakest job growth in the...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Government under fire for food strategy ‘bordering on the preposterous’

The Government has been accused of concocting a food strategy for England “bordering on the preposterous”, with a leaked paper suggesting ministers are set to reject key recommendations from a major review.Calls for a sugar and salt reformulation tax appear to be ignored, while no promise has been made to guarantee the budget for farm payments until at least 2029 to ease the transition to more sustainable land use.Cabinet minister Michael Gove announced in 2019 that Leon restaurant co-founder Henry Dimbleby was to lead a review into England’s food system to ensure it is “safe, healthy and affordable” for all.Mr...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

North Korean leader reaffirms arms buildup in party meeting

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un doubled down on his arms buildup in the face of what he described as an aggravating security environment as he concluded a major political conference that came as U.S. and South Korean officials say North Korea is pressing ahead with preparations for another nuclear test that could be imminent.Kim’s comments published by North Korea’s state-run Korean Central News Agency on Saturday didn’t include any direct criticism of the United States or rival South Korea amid a prolonged deadlock in nuclear diplomacy during the three days of discussions that wrapped up Friday.Kim defended his...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

690K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy