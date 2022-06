After kicking off the New Year’s festivities this past winter, Gloria Gaynor will be returning to Rivers Casino to perform on Friday, Aug. 26, at 8 p.m. Over the course of her career that has spanned over 50 years, Gaynor has released a hit song in each decade. Her 2020 album Testimony earned her a Grammy Award for Best Roots Gospel Album, which came 40 years after receiving her first Grammy for “I Will Survive.”

