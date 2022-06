Foo Fighters are heading back out to play some shows while also paying tribute to their late best friend and cherished percussionist, Taylor Hawkins. In a statement released today, the band revealed their plans to bring the memory of their beloved pal to London and Los Angeles in the form of two mega tribute concerts. Referring to it as a “global event,” the band revealed the first show would be held on September 3 at Wembley Stadium in London with the next to take place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on September 27. The concerts will also provide a wonderful place for Foo Fighters to mourn the loss of Hawkins alongside their longtime fans, for many of whom the drummer’s death hit home.

