Waldport, OR

Here’s Where to Camp at the Beach

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith state and county park campgrounds, national forests, privately run RV parks, and yurts and cabins galore, there are lots of places to camp along the coast. But if you don’t want to take a hike or cross 101 in order to wade in the surf, here are some spots to...

beachconnection.net

Oceanside Tidepool Events: Among Finds Are 'Anenome Clone Wars' Beneath Oregon Coast

(Oceanside, Oregon) – Dare to seriously enter the realm of Oregon coast tidepools. (Photo of Oceanside, Oregon Coast Beach Connection) In Oceanside, the Friends of Netarts Bay Watershed, Estuary, Beach and Sea (WEBS) is putting together four days of exploring the village's tidepools and digging down into some wild factoids about these seemingly placid, beautiful creatures. In conjunction with Explore Nature Tillamook Coast, the groups are holding Tide Pool Discovery Days on June 15, 16, 17 and 18.
OCEANSIDE, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Where to Eat, Stay, and Play on Oregon’s South Coast, from Coos Bay to Brookings

Frozen-in-time dinosaurs, a private zoo, and Captain Kirk reward those who make the big drive. The largest city on the coast, Coos Bay and its environs lure with tiny charms, starting with North Bend’s Itty-Bitty Inn, a five-room wonder built in 1950 and redone in the past decade with sci-fi and midcentury vibes. In the Tiki Lounge room, a Martin Denny record is ready to drop on a turntable that doubles as a Bluetooth speaker, though the swooping Space Age ashtray is for display only. A John Wayne poster looks out on the Oregon Trail room, and Ensign Rizzo appears to be holding your towels in the Star Trek room. Bikes, helmets, and crabbing gear are available to borrow, Atari systems are available for rent, and innkeeper Rik Villareal is at the ready to shuttle mountain bikers up Whiskey Run or recommend a great breakfast spot. (Hint: it’s Grounds Café, in the back of Books by the Bay, an airy, well-organized shop stocking new and used titles.)
COOS BAY, OR
MyNorthwest.com

All Over The Map: Gold Mines, Old Forts and other Northwest history mapped by Oregon man

An Oregon service station owner loved old maps so much, he launched a family business that’s still going strong more than 50 years later. Ralph Preston passed away in 2019 at age 92. Preston never became a household name, but a series of large-format atlases he published beginning around 1970 became well-known in the Pacific Northwest and around the American West, with vintage editions still sought after by collectors.
OREGON STATE
Lincoln Report

3 Superb Small Towns in Oregon

There is nothing quite like the peaceful calm of a small town for a relaxing getaway. And in Oregon, you can find a whole host of charming places to discover on every corner. If you are looking for a quiet getaway, an adventure-filled escape, or a place to relax, Oregon's small towns have something for everyone.
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

New Eugene riverfront park opens Friday with big plans

The first piece of Eugene’s Downtown Riverfront Development project will open to the public Friday (6/10). “Welcome to the downtown riverfront park,” Emily Proudfoot said, taking KLCC on a tour of the new park. She’s the City of Eugene’s Principal Landscape Architect. The new park encompasses...
EUGENE, OR
WWEEK

Nonprofit Sues Over Oregon Coast Access in Coos Bay

Public access to Oregon’s coastline is a proud state heritage dating back to Gov. Tom McCall. This week, an environmental nonprofit filed suit over it. In March 2021, the lawsuit alleges, barbed wire and a gate installed on Coos Bay property owned by the Jay O’Leary Living Trust made the trail to Lighthouse Beach impassable. The Surfrider Foundation filed a lawsuit June 6 to restore public access to the beach.
COOS BAY, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Chinook off-limits on Green Peter through October

Retention of Chinook salmon in Green Peter Reservoir is prohibited through Oct. 31, under a temporary rule adopted by Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, the agency has announced. The rule is consistent with similar water bodies in the Willamette Zone (Detroit and Foster reservoirs) where ESA-listed spring Chinook have...
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Over 10,000 without power Friday morning in Oregon

POLK COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Over 10,000 Pacific Power customers in Oregon were without service early Friday morning after heavy rain fell overnight. Pacific Power’s outage map showed that the vast majority were concentrated west of Salem in Dallas. The cause listed was a damaged line and the estimated...
DALLAS, OR
Cottage Grove Sentinel

First Cottage Grove — then the world

More than 200 bicyclists from all over the region descended upon Cottage Grove early Saturday morning, but even more will have the ability to participate virtually soon. The Oregon Gran Fondo, an annual biking event in the community returned for its tenth anniversary with 210 participants. For the first time,...
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
kezi.com

Lane County Search and Rescue finds deceased individual after surfer goes missing

FLORENCE, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff’s Office reports that a deceased individual has been found near the last known location of a missing surfer. The LCSO reports that at about 10:30 p.m. on June 8 they received a call about a missing surfer in the area of Heceta Beach, north of Florence. Deputies report that Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue as well as United States Coast guard personnel started searching the area.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kpic

Saving Grace over capacity, overwhelmed by shortages

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center in Douglas County is over capacity and needs your help as the eviction moratorium and other shortages are playing a role. It's a lot to juggle. Saving Grace has over 300 cats in their care that need loving homes. "We're...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
yachatsnews.com

Newport woman and addiction program say rewards for staying in treatment work — and now Oregon is poised to help pay for them

NEWPORT — For most of her adult life, Crystal Johnson was, as she puts it, a minivan-driving soccer mom. A life-long Newport resident, the affable 49-year-old thought the meth addiction she battled in her early 20s was behind her. But when the youngest of her four children was in high school, a family crisis sent her reeling. Knowing meth would take the pain away, she dove back in.
NEWPORT, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TWO GO OVER WINCHESTER DAM ON PADDLE BOARD

One woman was taken to the hospital after two women went over the Winchester Dam on a paddle board Monday night. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said the incident took place just before 7:00 p.m. The report said 34-year old Mary Mercer is familiar with floating on the North Umpqua River from the Page Road boat ramp down to the dam. She and 30-year old Alicia Bruner put in and floated down to the dam, where they usually hang out. Due to water levels, Mercer was not able to stop and both women went over the structure.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
thebharatexpressnews.com

Oregon HOA board cancels plans to support nearby private golf club

SALEM, Ore. — The Creekside Homeowners Association board of directors is backing away from a proposal to assess each homeowner $90 a month to support a nearby private golf club. HOA Board Chair Audrey Konold sent the 588 homeowners a letter outlining the plan, which would also impose a...
SALEM, OR
oregontoday.net

Farmer’s Market, June 8

The Coos Bay Downtown Association’s Wednesday Farmer’s Market takes place between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Central Ave., between So. Broadway (Hwy. 101) and Fourth St.
COOS BAY, OR

