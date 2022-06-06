Donald Trump is trying to get a children’s book about ‘King Donald’ in US schools

Donald Trump wants a children's book based on him, called The Plot Against The King , to be in every US school.

The Plot Against The King was written by former Trump official, Kash Patel, who served as chief of staff to the Acting United States Secretary of Defense.

In April, Kash, 42, published the children's book with conservative publishing company BRAVE Books seemingly based on the Steele dossier for grade-school level children.

The book is being marketed as "a fantastical retelling of the terrible true story."

But after Google suspended BRAVE Books from Google Ads for violating Google's "Circumventing Systems policy", Trump encouraged fans on Truth Social to purchase it.

"Let’s put this amazing book in every school in America. Big tech should not get to suppress the truth," Trump wrote.

The Plot Against the King features characters like 'Hillary Queenton' and "her shifty knight" who have devised a plot to accuse 'King Donald' of working with 'the Russionians' to cheat his way into power.

In the book, Kash who appears as the 'Distinguished Discoverer' reveals the dossier was actually written by Hillary Queenton who put it in a steel box.

"I believe it is important for everyone to know the true story behind the Steele Dossier, and the Russian collusion narrative," a statement from Kash says on the book's Amazon listing.

The actual dossier, written by Christopher Steele, was leaked in 2017 and contained information indicating Trump worked with the Russian government to obtain his position in the Oval Office.

Much of the information in the Steele dossier went unverified.

