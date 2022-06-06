ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Donald Trump is trying to get a children’s book about ‘King Donald’ in US schools

By Ariana Baio
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

Donald Trump wants a children's book based on him, called The Plot Against The King , to be in every US school.

The Plot Against The King was written by former Trump official, Kash Patel, who served as chief of staff to the Acting United States Secretary of Defense.

In April, Kash, 42, published the children's book with conservative publishing company BRAVE Books seemingly based on the Steele dossier for grade-school level children.

The book is being marketed as "a fantastical retelling of the terrible true story."

Sign up for our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

But after Google suspended BRAVE Books from Google Ads for violating Google's "Circumventing Systems policy", Trump encouraged fans on Truth Social to purchase it.

"Let’s put this amazing book in every school in America. Big tech should not get to suppress the truth," Trump wrote.

The Plot Against the King features characters like 'Hillary Queenton' and "her shifty knight" who have devised a plot to accuse 'King Donald' of working with 'the Russionians' to cheat his way into power.

In the book, Kash who appears as the 'Distinguished Discoverer' reveals the dossier was actually written by Hillary Queenton who put it in a steel box.

"I believe it is important for everyone to know the true story behind the Steele Dossier, and the Russian collusion narrative," a statement from Kash says on the book's Amazon listing.

The actual dossier, written by Christopher Steele, was leaked in 2017 and contained information indicating Trump worked with the Russian government to obtain his position in the Oval Office.

Much of the information in the Steele dossier went unverified.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Donald Trump rips Ivanka Trump after Jan. 6 testimony

Former President Donald Trump publicly rebuked his daughter Ivanka Trump following a clip of her displayed by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot during a public hearing Thursday evening. The former president stressed that his daughter was not in the loop on his campaign's investigations of 2020...
Daily Mail

CNN's new boss Chris Licht plans to oust hosts who grew 'polarizing during the Trump era' - but will first give them a chance to mend their ways and become less partisan

CNN's new boss is cracking down on biased news reporting and has threatened to oust some of the network's top-paid talent, if they continue to push a liberal agenda. Network CEO Chris Licht, as part of his efforts to revamp the outlet, has been evaluating news personalities and programs that became polarizing during Donald Trump's presidency.
The Independent

‘298 trips to Mar-a-Lago’: Guest shreds Fox contributor for questioning Biden’s right to vacation

A guest speaker on Fox News shut down a contributor for the channel in a debate over Joe Biden spending “191 days away from the White House”.The Fox News segment of the The Faulkner Focus on Monday invited liberal activist Jenna Arnold and Fox contributor Sean Duffy for a debate on the president’s weekend vacation while his administration battles a range of issues.Show host Harris Faulkner began by saying Mr Biden was spotted at a beach in Delaware and questioned him for taking a vacation while “he is so far underwater”.In response to Faulkner’s comments, Duffy mocked the president...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Steele
Person
Donald Trump
Indy100

Joe Biden jokes about ‘sending Republicans to jail’ on Jimmy Kimmel

President Joe Biden joked on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that Republicans who break the rules should be sent "to jail," during an appearance on the late-night talk show on Wednesday (June 8).Gun control was one of the main issues discussed during the in-studio interview. It comes after the recent horrific school shooting in Uvalde, Texas which killed 19 students and two teachers and the tragic supermarket shooting in Buffalo, New York last month where 10 Black people were shot dead.Kimmel asked Biden whether he would issue an executive order to help tackle this problem and the 79-year-old responded that he doesn't...
BUFFALO, NY
Daily Mail

Putin given 'urgent medical help' after falling ill while talking to military chiefs, Kremlin insider claims, with doctors advising him 'not to make any lengthy public appearances'

Vladimir Putin has been advised by doctors not to make any 'lengthy' public appearances after he fell ill amid discussions with his military chiefs, a Kremlin insider has claimed. The Russian President felt 'a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness', while getting up from his desk following a recent video conference...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense#Brave Books#Circumventing Systems#Truth Social#Russionians
Indy100

Fox News faces backlash for not covering the January 6th hearings live

Fox News is facing a backlash after announcing they will not provide continuous live news coverage of the January 6 hearings this week. The hearings, set to air Thursday at 8 pm EST, are expected to be covered live primetime by ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, and MSNBC but not Fox News. On Monday, Fox News Media released a statement saying they will provide coverage of the January 6th hearings "as news warrants" during their primetime slot which reaches an average of 1.52 million viewers according to Statista. The network will produce live coverage of the hearings on their lesser-watched channel,...
POLITICS
Indy100

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s latest blunder might be the funniest yet

Marjorie Taylor Greene is never far away from controversy – whether it be spouting nonsense about cheese burgers or claiming that straight people are going extinct. The outspoken representative and notorious conspiracy theorist for Georgia's 14th congressional district has been raising eyebrows again after mixing up her words during an address to the House floor on Thursday. Rather than saying rights had been ‘flagrantly violated, Greene instead said ‘fragrant’. “…and why their due process rights are being so fragrantly and horrifically violated,” she says in a clip, which has been shared far and wide on social media. Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly...
GEORGIA STATE
The Guardian

Pro-choice militants are targeting ‘pregnancy crisis centers’ across US

“Jane was here”: those were the words graffitied on the walls of a “pregnancy crisis center” in Amherst, New York, this week, as part of a targeted arson attack. In Charlotte, North Carolina, the message was more explicit: “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either,” read the words scrawled in red paint across another center, which also had its windows broken.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Indy100

Four key takeaways from the first January 6 hearing

On Thursday night, the first public hearing for the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack was held lending more insight into the House Select Committee's investigation. Members of Congress and the public were able to hear some of the testimony the committee conducted over the last year including Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner, former Attorney General Bill Barr, and more. This is the first of six public hearings the Select Committee will lead which will tell the story of January 6, 2021, and divulge evidence indicating whether or not former President Trump allegedly broke the law. Sign...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
Indy100

Domino’s is trolling Boris Johnson and the Tories on social media

Boris Johnson and the Tory government is facing plenty of criticism after his narrow win in the confidence vote earlier this week, and now even Domino’s is getting in on the act. Johnson kept his position after winning the vote by a slim margin on Monday, despite a rebellion from 41 per cent of his MPs. It led Johnson and his ministers to attempt to push on and reset in the wake of the result, with Johnson delivering a strange speech mentioning everything from house prices to growing bananas in Blackpool. International Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt also wrote an opinion piece for the...
FOOD & DRINKS
Indy100

Elon Musk just trolled George Galloway over Russia in the best way

Elon Musk may work around a hundred hours a week, but he still finds time for a shady tweet or two. From airing his fraught relationship with fellow Billionaire Bill Gates to challenging Russian leader Vladamir Putin to a fight, the Tesla CEO has now hilariously responded to the "straight talking, straight forward" former British politician George Galloway. Galloway has presented shows on Russian state-owned Radio Sputnik service and the Kremlin-linked RT network, formerly known as Russia Today. British sanctions in March shut the channel down in the country.His official Twitter account has now been marked with a disclaimer that...
BUSINESS
Indy100

Anonymous TikTok account claiming to be juror from Deep v Heard trial sparks online investigation

An informal online investigation began this past week after a man claiming to be a juror in the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial went viral for posting TikTok videos recounting his experience.On Thursday, the man who asked to remain anonymous posted a video to his TikTok account by the name @seekinginfinite, claiming to be one of the seven jurors in the Depp v. Heard case. Over the course of a day, the man posted a total of eight videos vaguely recounting how he and the jury decided on the verdict before deleting his account and videos sometime on Friday....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Guardian

Boris Johnson stands to make £5m a year after No 10, say experts

Boris Johnson could make more than £5m a year after he leaves Downing Street, experts have estimated. The figure will be welcome news to a prime minister who is said to regularly complain to friends that he is hard up, citing his second divorce, several children and his reduced income since entering No 10.
U.K.
Indy100

Elon Musk gets his wish as Twitter provide him with spam accounts data

After Elon Musk threatened to pull out of the purchase of Twitter over spam bot accounts, the company has now agreed to provide the data.The $44 billion deal to buy the social media company looked to be in jeopardy as the Tesla and SpaceX boss expressed concern about Twitter’s lack of transparency around the number of spam and bot accounts.Musk’s bid to buy the company was put in back in April, but has stalled as the billionaire claimed in a letter to Twitter that it had “refused to provide the information that Mr. Musk has repeatedly requested since May 9,...
BUSINESS
Indy100

Epstein was 'murdered' says US whistleblower Chelsea Manning

Chelsea Manning is in no doubt as to the fate of convicted sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein, and has used her own experiences of the American prison system to come to her conclusion.Manning was speaking on the Jan 10th 'After Dark' episode of the H3H3 podcast to hosts Ethan and Hila Klein.Prompted by Ethan, she was asked her opinion on the circumstances of Epstein's death based on her time as a fairly high-profile prisoner.And Chelsea's answer was straight to the point."Murder, that's how a prison murder happens. I know. That stuff happens. Some of theses stories are in my book," said Manning...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Indy100

Liberal parent destroys conservative teen's argument with one sentence

The YouTube channel ‘Jubilee’ produces a show called ‘Middle Ground’, where people with different views talk through their differences and (you guessed it) find a middle ground of some sort. It does what it says on the tin basically. Their latest video called ‘Conservative Teens vs Liberal Parents’ shows liberal parents destroying the arguments of the conservative teens, from gender-neutral bathrooms to abortions, and people are loving it. Conservative Teens vs Liberal Parents | Middle Ground ...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Indy100

Meet the Ukrainian game developers fighting back against Russia

Over 100 days have passed since Russia invaded Ukraine but that hasn't stopped Ukrainians from continuing to work to support the people of their country including game developers.Ukrainian patriotism has inspired game developers to pivot the theme of their games to unite Ukrainians, raise money for the army, and express their feelings toward the war according to Oleg Danylov the co-founder and editor of Ukrainian technology website Mezha.media. In a piece for Polygon, Danylov shared some of the ways Ukrainian game developers are doing so. "These are mostly simple arcade games that were developed in bomb shelters during air raids,...
VIDEO GAMES
Indy100

Indy100

176K+
Followers
13K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy