BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting in Ensley on June 8, 2022. This happened in the 2900 block of Avenue I. Authorities say the victims suffered non-life threatening injuries. So far, no word on what led to this shooting of if there are any people in custody.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO