Chief Keef Launches 43B Record Label, Makes Lil Gnar First Signee

By Preezy Brown
 4 days ago
A new partnership between Chicago rapper Chief Keef , RBC Records, and BMG has been announced. Keef has launched a new record label, 43B, with Atlanta rapper Lil Gnar as the first signee on the imprint.

The launch of 43B, which stands for “Forget Everybody,” comes after years of Keef working with RBC, which has distributed more than two dozen musical projects from the rapper, dating back to his 2015 album, Sorry 4 the Weight . Along with Chief Keef, his longtime manager, Idris Dykes, will serve as co-CEO of 43B, while Sophie Kautz will be head the label’s A&R and marketing departments.

The “I Don’t Like” rapper spoke on his mission for 43B and how he views it as an avenue to help empower other artists in their journey of creative independence. “43B has been a passion project of mine for over a year and I’m ready to give artists that are changing the game a label where they can really succeed,” Keef said in a statement. “I’ve been independent for almost 10 years, so I want to pass on my knowledge of the industry to artists who are shifting the culture so they can make it to the top.”

Dykes also touched on the launch of the label, adding “I’m incredibly excited about the formation of 43B. This partnership with BMG offers us the opportunity to bring the dynamic & forward-thinking ideas on ownership and individuality that Chef Keef has championed throughout his career into the infrastructure of our new venture. We’re thrilled to give the most innovative artists of the next generation the platform and resources to thrive in this industry.”

Lil Gnar recently released his debut album, Die Bout It , on EMPIRE in May. In addition to Chief Keef, the album also included appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, Tory Lanez, Trippie Redd, Ski Mask the Slump God, Yung Bans, Lil Skies, Yak Gotti, D. Savage, and the late Lil Keed.

