Flagler County, FL

Health officials issue blue-green algae bloom alert for Bull Creek north of Fish Camp

By Guest
palmcoastobserver.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePIO/Preparedness Planner, Florida Department of Health-Flagler. The Florida Department of Health in Flagler County has issued a Health Alert for the presence of harmful blue-green algal toxins in Bull Creek – North of Fish Camp. This is in response to a water sample taken on May 25. The public should exercise...

www.palmcoastobserver.com

