Health officials issue blue-green algae bloom alert for Bull Creek north of Fish Camp
By Guest
2 days ago
PIO/Preparedness Planner, Florida Department of Health-Flagler. The Florida Department of Health in Flagler County has issued a Health Alert for the presence of harmful blue-green algal toxins in Bull Creek – North of Fish Camp. This is in response to a water sample taken on May 25. The public should exercise...
ORLANDO - The owner of a commercial nursery has won a $1.2 million judgment against the Florida Department of Agriculture in the latest verdict against the state agency for destroying citrus trees in the 2000s during an attempt to stop the spread of costly tree diseases. A jury in Orlando last week determined the state agency had destroyed more than 160,000 citrus plants in an effort to stop citrus greening and Gary Mahon deserved the $1.2 million as compensation at fair market value. Mahon's company, Pokey's Lake Gem Citrus Nursery, cultivates fruit trees in Zellwood, Florida. The Department of Agriculture...
PORT ORANGE Fla. – The City of Port Orange announced that it will receive $750,000 in state funding for its sewer system rehabilitation pipelining project during the 2022-23 fiscal year. This money will allow for double the amount of improvements as it adds on to the city’s $750,000 annual...
Four years ago the owner of Mud Muckers, the vast and once-popular ATV park over some 3,000 acres southwest of Bunnell, posted an end-of-life notice to it customers. “It is with heavy heart,” the Feb. 11, 2018 notice read, “that i have to tell you that after nine years, with no LIGITEMENT reason, the owners of mudmuckers property have told us to GET OUT despite our lease agreement. We have worked our hardest to make MUDMUCKERS a great family fun park and were very successful. We had 9 wonderful years of camping, riding and professional entertainment and through no fault of our own we were told to vacate the property. Great patrons, wonderful new friends and a place to go to promote family unity and good fun is now gone. We are looking for a new location and will keep you informed.. thank you everyone for all your support and god bless.”
When approving apartment complexes are on local government boards’ agendas, whether through zoning changes, site plans or future land use plans, opponents, who are legion in Palm Coast and the rest of the county, cite all sorts of reasons to oppose them. Sometimes the concerns are soundly based on environmental or infrastructural issues, or lack of available space in schools, though those haven’t generally been issues locally. More often, opposition is based on exaggerations, fallacies, prejudice or nimbyism.
The COVID-19 Community Level for most of Central Florida is high again. The CDC determines the community level by looking at hospital admissions, hospital beds being used, and new COVID-19 cases in each county. All of those are up in Florida. And all of Central Florida — except Marion County...
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – They’re eyesores, dangers to boaters, and create environmental hazards in Central Florida’s waters. Daytona Beach city leaders are cracking down on derelict boats. City commission just approved emergency funding to remove over a dozen. Those on the water said the problems they create...
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – A weather phenomenon was captured on video Monday off Flagler Beach as storms ripped across Central Florida. Matt Burkhalter recorded video of a waterspout spinning over the Atlantic Ocean. [READ: Waterspouts spotted off coast of Brevard County | Waterspout spins near Titusville High School |...
Barlow Lake is like any other body of water in the summer, in that it features fishing, boating and what appears to be a plane that is stuck at the bottom of it. According to a photo on Google Earth, it certainly does appear like there’s a plane at the bottom of the lake, something that was first brought up on a Facebook group called ‘Grand Rapids Informed.’
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Crumbl Cookies already has eight locations around Central Florida but is now planning to open its first shops in Volusia County. One Daytona announced the cookie shop will be opening up in the shopping and entertainment complex. Crumbl will be opening between Painting with a Twist and Crab Knight, according to a release.
The U. S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has upgraded the COVID-19 community level in both Florida counties where the Walt Disney World Resort is located from “medium” risk only days ago to “high” risk. Disney World lies in Orange County and Osceola County,...
Florida has one of the largest concentrations of natural springs in the world. In fact, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection says the Sunshine State boasts more than 900 natural springs. About 40 are open to the public and, yes, a tube can make for a great exploration vessel. Explore Florida’s waterways by hopping into a tube to drift alongside your partner. Here are our picks for the best places to go tubing in Florida.
More homes will be built along the Ormond Scenic Loop and Trail. On Tuesday, June 6, the Volusia County Council approved a future land use amendment and a rezoning of two adjacent parcels totaling 64.1 acres located on the west side of Old Dixie Highway in a 5-1 vote. Volusia County Councilwoman Heather Post was absent.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Gas prices in Florida are on the rise again. Action News Jax dug into the prices we are seeing locally right now and what the future holds. Drivers all told Action News Jax they hate the way gas prices continue to rise and wonder if we’re close to hitting $5 a gallon.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County is giving residents an opportunity Thursday to voice their opinions about three proposed roundabouts for State Road 434 in the eastern part of the county at a public meeting. What You Need To Know. Three roundabouts are proposed on State Road 434. They...
It is mid-June. The weather in Jacksonville | northeast Florida continues to be hot and dry. However, the National Weather Service predicts above average precipitation for June through August. So, what should we homeowners in northeast Florida be doing now and throughout the summer to maintain our lawns? Are you thinking about a xeriscape? We are! However, if your HOA insists on a lawn, or if, honestly, grass is easier for you to maintain than a garden, here are some helpful recommendations.
Severe weather alerts are in effect Monday afternoon for parts of Central Florida. According to WESH 2's Tony Mainolfi, the culprit for today's active weather is an upper low across northern Florida. Storms will die down after sunset as the instability lower and this feature lifts away. This storm is...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County's animal control ordinance hasn't been updated in decades and a lot of things have changed when it comes to protecting animals. County leaders voted unanimously to pass the amended code of ordinances regarding animals, primarily dogs and cats. “It really does improve the...
APOPKA, Fla. - Despite inflation increasing the cost of necessities like gas and food, one Central Florida restaurant owner is actually lowering prices to help residents be able to afford a good meal while dining out. In a recent Facebook post, Steve White, owner of Porkie's Original BBQ in Apopka,...
Flagler Beach Police responded on June 5, at approximately 1:33 p.m., to a call regarding a crash within the enclosed fencing at the Golden Lion Cafe, at 501 N. Ocean Shore Blvd., Flagler Beach. The car’s driver, an 85-year-old resident of Daytona Beach, intended to parallel park in the public...
A new phase of construction for the soon-to-be pedestrian bridge that will cross over State Road 100 begins Thursday, June 9, when crews begin to install beams across the roadway. “We are very excited about the progress of the future Graham Swamp Pedestrian Bridge and trail,” said County Engineer Faith...
