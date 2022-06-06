ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Court dismisses lawsuit seeking House elections this year

By SARAH RANKIN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — A three-judge panel dismissed a lawsuit Monday that sought to force all 100 members of Virginia’s Republican-controlled House of Delegates to face an unscheduled election this year.

U.S. District Judge David Novak, joined by two colleagues, ruled that Paul Goldman, a longtime Democratic Party activist, lacks standing to pursue his lawsuit. Goldman had argued that House members elected for two-year terms in November 2021 must run again in 2022 under newly redrawn maps that properly align legislative districts with population shifts.

The 2021 elections were supposed to be the first held under constitutionally required redistricting under the 2020 census. But because the census results were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state held elections under the old legislative boundaries; new maps weren’t finalized until December. Goldman argued that has deprived Virginians of their constitutional voting rights, violating the “one man, one vote” principle outlined by the U.S. Supreme Court

The court granted Attorney General Jason Miyares' motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

“I’m glad that the court agreed with my office, that there is no more uncertainty for voters and legislators, and that we were able to protect the sanctity of our 2021 elections,” Miyares said in a statement.

Goldman didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The ruling on standing comes after months of delays and voluminous briefings in the long-running case. Goldman, an attorney, former state Democratic party chair and former adviser to ex-Gov. Doug Wilder, brought the suit alone and has represented himself. Miyares' predecessor, Democrat Mark Herring, also sought to have it dismissed.

____

Associated Press writer Denise Lavoie contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Panel allows Trump pick to run for Wisconsin governor

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Wisconsin elections officials voted Friday to allow Donald Trump’s endorsed candidate to stay on the Republican primary ballot in the presidential battleground state, pushing aside a Democratic challenge to his nomination papers. The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission voted unanimously to allow construction...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Governors forming task force to address mass shootings

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (AP) — The leaders of the National Governors Association said Friday they're forming a bipartisan working group to come up with recommendations to stop mass shootings following the Texas school massacre. Reaching consensus could be a tall order given that the nation's governors have...
TEXAS STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

To some surprise, Youngkin hosts series of Pride events

RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — When Republican Glenn Youngkin was running to be Virginia's governor, he defended a teacher suspended over an objection to using students' preferred pronouns. He opposed transgender children playing on sports teams aligned with their gender identity, and he indicated a personal objection to same-sex marriage.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
City
Richmond, VA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Judge blocks Texas investigating families of trans youth

A Texas judge on Friday temporarily blocked the state from investigating families of transgender children who have received gender-confirming medical care, a new obstacle to the state labeling such treatments as child abuse. The temporary restraining order issued by Judge Jan Soifer halts investigations against three families who sued, and...
TEXAS STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Infowars bankruptcy tossed in deal with Sandy Hook parents

VICTORIA, Texas — (AP) — A federal judge in Texas on Friday dismissed the bankruptcy protection case of Infowars and two other companies controlled by Alex Jones, the result of an agreement between lawyers for the conspiracy theorist and parents of some of the children slain in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Miyares
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Voting Rights#Republican#House Of Delegates#Democratic Party#Virginians#The U S Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Holly Clouse: Missing Texas infant found alive more than 40 years after parents’ murders

HOUSTON — Holly Marie Clouse has her mother’s smile. Until recently, the 42-year-old, now known by another name, had no way of knowing about that resemblance, or about the family from which she came. As an infant in Florida in 1980, Holly was barely a year old when her parents, newlyweds Harold Dean Clouse Jr. and Tina Gail Linn, uprooted their small family and headed to Texas for a job opportunity.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
104K+
Followers
107K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy