The 52nd annual Flag Day Parade will be taking place in Sunnyside Saturday with Assemblymember Cathy Nolan being the grand marshal. The parade, which is believed to be the only Flag Day parade in Queens, will start at 11 a.m. on the corner of Greenpoint Avenue and 40th Street. Participants will then march east up Greenpoint Avenue to Joe Sabba Park, which is located at the intersection of Queens Boulevard and 49th Street.

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO