SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Roughly 15,000 fans gathered at Chase Center Friday night to cheer on their team from across the continent and, largely thanks to a heroic performance by Steph Curry, they went home happy.At the watch party for Game 4, iit was a sea of blue and gold -- except in section 121, where a husband and wife sat side by side. Angie Mejia is a Dubs fan, her husband Jorge supports the Celtics."It's called happy wife happy life," Angie said after the Warriors' victory.They couple, despite their obvious difference, were glad to share the NBA Finals experience together.Angie...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 34 MINUTES AGO