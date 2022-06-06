ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Business for mini weddings is booming

By Anais Amin
marketplace.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in 2021, we spoke with Gretchen Culver of Minneapolis-based Rocket Science Events and Minne Weddings about the wedding industry and, specifically, about her pivot to planning mini weddings for couples. While business has picked up since we last spoke, Culver has also encountered challenges related...

www.marketplace.org

Comments / 1

Bring Me The News

Lunds & Byerlys to open new store in south metro

A fast-growing retail and dining development in the south metro will add a 45,000-square-foot Lunds & Byerlys next summer. The grocery store received approval last month from the Apple Valley City Council to be built at the southwest corner of 155th Street and Pilot Knob Road within the Orchard Place development.
APPLE VALLEY, MN
Fox 32 Chicago

Target is cutting prices to get rid of excess inventory

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Retail giant Target is cutting prices in an effort to get rid of excess inventory, the company said Tuesday. The Minneapolis-based retailer is taking a set of actions to "right-size its inventory for the balance of the year and create additional flexibility to focus on serving guests in a rapidly changing environment," a news release said. Those actions include canceling orders from suppliers, including for home goods and clothing, and cutting prices to clear out inventory.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis To Raise Minimum Wage Starting July 1

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Some Minneapolis workers will have extra cash in their pockets beginning July 1 as the minimum wage increases. The minimum wage will be $13.50 for small businesses with 100 or fewer employees and $15 for large businesses with more than 100 employees. Small businesses will face another increase on July 1, 2023, to $14.50, and again on July 1, 2024, to be equal to the minimum wage for large businesses. Increases to the $15 minimum wage for large businesses will be made annually to account for inflation. Tips and gratuities do not count toward the payment of minimum wage. Workers are encouraged to report minimum wage violations and wage theft online to the city’s Department of Civil Rights. The city says the ordinance supports its goals of promoting economic inclusion and reducing economic and racial disparities. For more information about the minimum wage ordinance, click here.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Pay increase coming to Twin Cities minimum wage earners July 1

Thousands of minimum wage workers in the Twin Cities will get pay raises of up to $15 an hour July 1, a goal years in the making. In Minneapolis, large businesses with more than 100 workers will be required to pay an hourly wage of at least $15. Workers in businesses with fewer than 100 employees will get a pay bump of up to $13.50. Those smaller employers have until 2024 to reach the $15 an hour rate.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

How To Safety Get Rid Of Highly-Flammable Cottonwood Litter

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. (WCCO) — It’s a pretty-looking problem plaguing yards across the Twin Cities. And you must be careful about how you get rid of it. Cottonwood trees are shedding and that has some yards looking like we’re in January instead of June. “I don’t know if there’s a tree truly that’s not a nuisance, but this one can kind of get to you after two weeks,” said homeowner Amy Lee. Frustrating fluff coats her yard and that of her neighbors. A gentle yet overwhelming reminder of the type of trees that tower above. “I would guess that because of the lake there’s...
FRIDLEY, MN
fox9.com

Leave baby deer alone, Minnesota DNR urges

MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - They are cute, and they may look abandoned, but the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says if you see a baby fawn, leave it alone. According to officials with the DNR, there has been a recent influx in calls regarding what some believe are abandoned fawns. Experts say staying hidden and by itself for most of the day is how little fawns survive their first couple weeks on Earth.
MINNETONKA, MN
maplelakemessenger.com

Mrs. Hertwig says goodbye after 34 years

Diane Hertwig has taught in the same classroom at Maple Lake Elementary School (MLE) for 30-plus years. Hers is one of the first rooms on the right as you enter the fourth-sixth grade hallway, which is convenient for the many older students who had her as a teacher. If she’s in the doorway when they’re passing by, they don’t hesitate to stop and say hello or give her hug.
MAPLE LAKE, MN

