Business for mini weddings is booming

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Some Minneapolis workers will have extra cash in their pockets beginning July 1 as the minimum wage increases. The minimum wage will be $13.50 for small businesses with 100 or fewer employees and $15 for large businesses with more than 100 employees. Small businesses will face another increase on July 1, 2023, to $14.50, and again on July 1, 2024, to be equal to the minimum wage for large businesses. Increases to the $15 minimum wage for large businesses will be made annually to account for inflation. Tips and gratuities do not count toward the payment of minimum wage. Workers are encouraged to report minimum wage violations and wage theft online to the city’s Department of Civil Rights. The city says the ordinance supports its goals of promoting economic inclusion and reducing economic and racial disparities. For more information about the minimum wage ordinance, click here.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO