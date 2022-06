LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – A La Follette teen was arrested over the weekend and is facing multiple charges including DUI. A Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper initially stopped Charles Clark for speeding on the four lane at Hunters Branch Road before 4am Saturday. Other charges came about as a result including DUI (driving under the influence), no insurance and driving without a license. According to Campbell County Jail records, this was Clark’s second arrest for DUI.

LAFOLLETTE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO