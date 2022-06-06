How Shanghai’s DIY supply chains helped us live through the long COVID lockdown
By Jennifer Pak
marketplace.org
4 days ago
I received my first proper food delivery during lockdown a month after being sealed in my home. For a moment, the barbecue ribs, burger and fries gave me and my boyfriend a feeling of normalcy. Before these strict anti-COVID measures, food delivery was a staple in my life. If...
President Joe Biden was at the Port of Los Angeles on Friday, where he said fighting inflation is his top economic priority. The backdrop was entirely intentional given that one of the many causes of the inflation we’ve been experiencing has been the congested supply chain. After all, if the supply of the stuff we want can’t keep up with demand, prices rise.
ADP’s Chief Economist Nela Richardson and the Washington Post’s Heather Long join "Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal to dig into May's Consumer Price Index, recession worries and why inflation has become the economy. Port congestion is easing. But supply chain congestion isn't going away soon. by Justin Ho. Jun...
Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft and one of the richest people in the world, attended the Time 100 Summit on Tuesday. He added that at least about a billion dollars should be allocated globally as part of preventive measures and preparations for the next pandemic. “I have to say, given...
After months of supply chain slowdowns that led to empty store shelves, big retailers like Target, Walmart and Macy’s say they have a new problem: too much stuff that people don’t want to buy in this phase of the pandemic. Low inventories usually mean strong consumer demand, said...
A major stock index entered “bear” market territory recently. One of our listeners is wondering why we call it a “bear” or “bull” market and where those terms come from. We have some answers. Plus, more of your questions about gun manufacturing, the Federal Reserve and why the heck Mariah Carey is getting sued over her holiday hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You” almost 30 years after it was released?
Inside NOW Foods’ factory in Northern Nevada, the manufacturer of natural health products pumps out bottles of dietary supplements, from Vitamin A soft gels to Zinc tablets. Eric Maupin, the processing supervisor at NOW’s 130,000-square-foot facility, stood near a car-sized drying tumbler that blended powders for Vitamin D-3 supplements. Maupin said it’s one of the newer machines.
All the freebies that often come with online shopping might slowly become a thing of the past. Zara is now charging customers to return online purchases in the United Kingdom unless they’re returned in person. Plus, more brands, in general, are starting to charge for return shipping and restocking fees.
More COVID vaccines may be coming to pharmacies near you. On Tuesday, a panel of advisers recommended that the Food and Drug Administration authorize Novavax’s two-dose vaccine, which is more like traditional vaccines than those from Pfizer and Moderna. And now, Moderna says its updated mRNA booster provides better protection against the omicron variant.
While inflation in the United States seemed to hit a high point in March, it’s continued to climb in Europe. In the first four months of 2022, inflation rose at a 12% annualized rate in Europe compared with 9% in the U.S. On Thursday, the European Central Bank announced...
This is just one of the stories from our “I’ve Always Wondered” series, where we tackle all of your questions about the world of business, no matter how big or small. Ever wondered if recycling is worth it? Or how store brands stack up against name brands? Check out more from the series here.
Steve Insall has watched his life savings disappear by the second in an app on his phone. He spent most of Tuesday, May 10, in his condo, trying to withdraw anything that remained of the $320,000 balance that was there just days before. The app wouldn’t let him. While watching...
First there was the contactless revolution; now credit and debit cards are going numberless. Increasingly, banks are relegating information such as the 16-digit long number and the expiry date to the back of the card, while a few are going the whole hog and not printing them anywhere. For decades,...
The Securities and Exchange Commission is reportedly expected to announce a plan for major changes to the stock market that could come as early as this summer. Chairman of the SEC, Gary Gensler, began looking into these changes last year after the so-called “meme stock” excitement took on a life of its own – with individual investors seizing onto shares of companies like GameStop and AMC Entertainment, pushing back against hedge funds that bet those companies’ stock would tank.
How evolved have we become in understanding how the objects that surround us came to be?. In a 1993 Department of Agriculture study quizzing people on their knowledge of stuff that comes from farms, a stunning percentage of respondents did not know that hamburgers are made from cattle (rather than pigs). More recently, more than half the students surveyed at a California middle school didn’t see the relationship between cucumber and pickle. I thought I was a worldly guy, but, until I was in my 40s, I didn’t know that coffee was red rather than dark brown. I was doing a story in the highlands of Kenya when I saw coffee on the bush, the plant, for the first time. Inside, the bright coffee cherries — red as can be — are two coffee beans, also not brown, but green.
David Byrd lives in a little town called Sulphur, Kentucky. His yard sits next to some busy train tracks and it’s covered with a small mountain of coal. Byrd is one of the few people left who sell coal for household uses like heating. He gets it from Eastern Kentucky, and after working with coal for his whole life, he can tell the quality of each piece by feel.
Comments / 0