How Shanghai’s DIY supply chains helped us live through the long COVID lockdown

How evolved have we become in understanding how the objects that surround us came to be?. In a 1993 Department of Agriculture study quizzing people on their knowledge of stuff that comes from farms, a stunning percentage of respondents did not know that hamburgers are made from cattle (rather than pigs). More recently, more than half the students surveyed at a California middle school didn’t see the relationship between cucumber and pickle. I thought I was a worldly guy, but, until I was in my 40s, I didn’t know that coffee was red rather than dark brown. I was doing a story in the highlands of Kenya when I saw coffee on the bush, the plant, for the first time. Inside, the bright coffee cherries — red as can be — are two coffee beans, also not brown, but green.

1 DAY AGO