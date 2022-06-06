From the Town Clerk

Alyssa Pinheiro Machado of East Providence graduated Summa Cum Laude from the Fashion Institute of Technology on May 24, receiving her Bachelor’s of Science degree in Fashion Business Management with a minor in English, also having completed specializations in Buying & Planning as well as Product Development. Alyssa was an active member of FIT’s on campus boutique the Style Shop and the Merchandising Society. After completing several internships in wholesale and product development in college, Alyssa will be continuing her professional career within Macy’s Executive Development Program in Product Development in New York, New York.
