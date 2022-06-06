ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rehoboth, MA

From the Town Clerk

By Laura Schwall
 4 days ago

Hello All – I hope you all had a most enjoyable Memorial Day. I would like to take a moment to pause and remember all the brave men and women, and their families, who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our nation. Thank you for protecting the freedoms that we...

Rehoboth Ambulance Chief Honored with “EMS Steward of the Community” Award

Scott Meagher has been honored as Morton Hospital’s 2022 “EMS Steward of the Community” award recipient. In celebration of National Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Week, Steward Health Care hosted this award ceremony for the fourth time on May 16 at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel in Norwood. Active in EMS for more than 43 years, Meagher currently serves as Chief at Rehoboth Ambulance Committee and Director of the Paramedic & EMT Program at Massasoit Community College. Meagher was nominated and recognized for his decades of service to EMS and to our community.
REHOBOTH, MA
Susan Margaret (Alfano) Place

Susan Margaret (Alfano)Place was born on May 17, 1961. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on June 7, 2022, at the age of 61. Susan fought a hard courageous battle against Ovarian Cancer for 6 years, 6 months and 5 days. She was the beloved wife of...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Congratulations Alyssa Pinheiro Machado

Alyssa Pinheiro Machado of East Providence graduated Summa Cum Laude from the Fashion Institute of Technology on May 24, receiving her Bachelor’s of Science degree in Fashion Business Management with a minor in English, also having completed specializations in Buying & Planning as well as Product Development. Alyssa was an active member of FIT’s on campus boutique the Style Shop and the Merchandising Society. After completing several internships in wholesale and product development in college, Alyssa will be continuing her professional career within Macy’s Executive Development Program in Product Development in New York, New York.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI

