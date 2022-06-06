From the Town Clerk

Scott Meagher has been honored as Morton Hospital’s 2022 “EMS Steward of the Community” award recipient. In celebration of National Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Week, Steward Health Care hosted this award ceremony for the fourth time on May 16 at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel in Norwood. Active in EMS for more than 43 years, Meagher currently serves as Chief at Rehoboth Ambulance Committee and Director of the Paramedic & EMT Program at Massasoit Community College. Meagher was nominated and recognized for his decades of service to EMS and to our community.

REHOBOTH, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO