(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is getting a windfall of federal funds as part of the Biden administration's efforts to expand broadband internet access nationwide. The state has been awarded $50 million from the Capital Projects Fund, which was created as part of the American Rescue Plan Act to connect more households to cyberspace. New Hampshire is one of four states – including Virginia, West Virginia in Louisiana – to share in the first tranche of disbursements from the $10 billion fund.

17 HOURS AGO