News & Notes from the Blanding Library

The two annual book sales at Weaver Library attract hundreds of book lovers. Some are from the local community, some from throughout the state, and others from Massachusetts and Connecticut. What brings them to the Spring and Fall Book Sales is the quality of the books offered for sale, the reasonable pricing, and the meticulous organization of the event. Books are displayed on easily accessible wooden bookcases or metal book trucks for the convenience of patrons, and separated into more than 50 categories. Novels are arranged in alphabetical order, to make it easy to find favorite authors. Many describe it as like walking into a book store. That is not by accident. It is by design.

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO