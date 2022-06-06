ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rehoboth, MA

News & Notes from the Blanding Library

By Leslie Patterson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo conclude our Season of Kindness, the Blanding is offering a fine-free June. Return your currently overdue library materials this month and the library will forgive your fines. So now is the time to look for any overdue books. This offer does not include fines for damaged or lost...

Build A Better Book Sale – Donate Salable Books

The two annual book sales at Weaver Library attract hundreds of book lovers. Some are from the local community, some from throughout the state, and others from Massachusetts and Connecticut. What brings them to the Spring and Fall Book Sales is the quality of the books offered for sale, the reasonable pricing, and the meticulous organization of the event. Books are displayed on easily accessible wooden bookcases or metal book trucks for the convenience of patrons, and separated into more than 50 categories. Novels are arranged in alphabetical order, to make it easy to find favorite authors. Many describe it as like walking into a book store. That is not by accident. It is by design.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Congratulations Alyssa Pinheiro Machado

Alyssa Pinheiro Machado of East Providence graduated Summa Cum Laude from the Fashion Institute of Technology on May 24, receiving her Bachelor’s of Science degree in Fashion Business Management with a minor in English, also having completed specializations in Buying & Planning as well as Product Development. Alyssa was an active member of FIT’s on campus boutique the Style Shop and the Merchandising Society. After completing several internships in wholesale and product development in college, Alyssa will be continuing her professional career within Macy’s Executive Development Program in Product Development in New York, New York.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Susan Margaret (Alfano) Place

Susan Margaret (Alfano)Place was born on May 17, 1961. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on June 7, 2022, at the age of 61. Susan fought a hard courageous battle against Ovarian Cancer for 6 years, 6 months and 5 days. She was the beloved wife of...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI

