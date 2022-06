Josh Flagg is opening up about his current relationship with Bobby Boyd following the news of their divorce earlier this year. The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles agent addressed whether the two are still in contact as they officially end their marriage of four and a half years. “Well, Bobby and I are in the midst of a divorce right now. And we’re not at the moment speaking,” Josh told The Daily Dish during a joint interview with Tracy Tutor at the NBCUniversal upfront on May 16. “I hope that will change in the future, but we’ll find out.”

