City parks kick off summer fun for families

By From Staff Reports
Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
 4 days ago
Summer fun is underway at the city of Amarillo Parks and Recreation's facilities throughout town, from city parks to pools and more.

The second annual Summer Kickoff, which was free and open to the public, took place Saturday in Sam Houston Park, featuring bounce houses, food trucks, face painting, vendors, mascots and performances — all sorts of fun for families of all ages. Here are some other family events planned during the summer months.

Summer Free For All

The city will host its annual Summer Free For All from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at John Stiff Memorial Park. The free, family fun includes carnival style games, free admission to the pool and tennis center, floaty races, bouncers, food trucks, music, arts and crafts, a giant scavenger hunt, the Amarillo Fire Department smoke house, yard games, pickleball and more.

Outdoor concerts

Starlight Theater, an outdoor concert series with performances by local entertainers,

is underway for the summer every Tuesday night at Sam Houston Park, 4101 Line Ave.

Concerts run from 7 to 9 p.m. and are free and open to the public, with music, food trucks and family fun. Grab your friends, family, blanket, a picnic dinner and come enjoy live music and summer evenings and talent in Amarillo.

The lineup includes:

• June 7 - Daisy Blue, Americana, folk and blues;

• June 14 - Lindsey Lane, progressive country;

• June 21 - Noah Jenda, classic rock;

• June 28 - Mike Fuller & The Repeat Offenders, acoustic rock, blues and folk;

• July 5 - Jonathon Guidi & Touching Voodoo, blues and classic rock;

• July 12 - The Tweeks, variety;

• July 19 - The Martinis, jazz;

• July 26 - The Prairie Dogs, Texas Americana; and

• Aug. 2 - Insufficient Funds, variety.

Outdoor movie screenings

Starlight Cinema is offering free, family-friendly movies in the park all summer long.

Screenings begin at dark, and include

• "The Sandlot" on June 11 at Southwest Softball Complex,

• "The Goonies" on June 24 at Memorial Park, and

• "The Little Rascals" on July 22 at Memorial Park.

