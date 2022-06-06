ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Flaming car careens into river in Kentucky — and the driver is saved by passing barge

By Mitchell Willetts
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 4 days ago

A flaming car came speeding onto a boat ramp and plunged into the Ohio River the morning of Monday, June 6, Kentucky officials told news outlets.

It would have still been dark out when the burning vehicle careened into the water around 5 a.m., but witnesses could see a man escape the wreck after impact, police told the Louisville Courier Journal.

Witnesses said he didn’t make it back to shore , police told TV station WHAS. Search and rescue crews swarmed the scene, combing the river by boat and by air.

The driver had floated several miles downstream when he was spotted by a passing barge , and the crew plucked him from the river at some point prior to 7 a.m., WDRB reported.

The man had burns from the car fire but was awake and alert when first responders arrived and transported him to a hospital, the station reported.

It’s not clear what caused the man’s car to catch fire or why he drove it into the river, but police are investigating, outlets reported.

Rider trampled after dog startles horse at Maryland state park, officials say

Texas dad drowns after leaping into creek to rescue his son, Arkansas officials say

Mom celebrating 3-year-old’s birthday choked by zipline rope, Illinois lawsuit says

Out-of-control pickup truck smashes all the way through Illinois home, photos show

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Accidents
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
River, KY
State
Maryland State
State
Arkansas State
City
Louisville, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio River#Flaming#Into The River#Accident#Whas#Wdrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
3K+
Followers
433
Post
485K+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy