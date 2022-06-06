ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OutThere Colorado

'People outside will be injured': NWS issues warning as hail storm rolls through Colorado Springs area

By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A71GF_0g2IJxBg00
Photo Credit: Flavio Vallenari (iStock).

The National Weather Service has issued a 'severe thunderstorm warning' related to golf ball-size hail that's expected to hit parts of the Pikes Peak region. Their latest report pins this storm in southeastern El Paso County and north central Pueblo County, stating "people and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles." Wind damage is also expected with gusts to hit 60 miles per hour.

This warning is active through 3:15 PM on Monday, following a warning of tennis ball-size hail in a similar area that was active through 2:15 PM.

Those in the impacted area are urged to seek shelter inside and on an interior, low floor of the building.

Find additional updates on this situation on the National Weather Service website.

Comments / 3

Related
KKTV

Hail possible as a storm rolls through Fountain Monday afternoon, thunderstorm warning in effect until 2:15 p.m.

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A storm producing hail rolled through Fort Carson and Fountain Monday afternoon. A severe thunderstorm warning expired at 2:15 p.m. for southwestern El Paso County. Hail up to two inches in diameter was possible for areas around Fort Carson and Fountain. Last time this article was updated, there were no reports of serious injuries tied to the storm.
OutThere Colorado

BREAKING: "Life-threatening" hail situation in Colorado's Crowley County, baseball-size hail

According to the National Weather Service, a life-threatening situation is underway in southeast Colorado's Crowley County due to baseball-size hail. Those in the area are told to seek shelter immediately. The warning is part of a greater 'severe thunderstorm warning' that's active until 5 PM. Tennis ball-size hail is also expected in Sugar City.
CROWLEY COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Severe Thunderstorms Possible On Tuesday

DENVER (CBS4) – Severe thunderstorms are not likely along the Front Range Tuesday afternoon, but thunderstorms on the Eastern Plains could produce large hail and damaging wind. Most weather models agree thunderstorms will develop in Colorado between 2-8 p.m. and stay mostly east of the I-25 urban corridor. The storms that move across the plains will be capable of producing frequent lightning, very large hail up to 2 inches in diameter, and wind gusts up to 70 mph. (source: CBS) The highest threat for severe storms is in the far northeast corner of the state including areas like Julesburg and Holyoke. That region...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws#Weather
KRDO News Channel 13

Decommissioning of Drake Power Plant in Colorado Springs continues with installation of new natural gas generators

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The new, smaller emissions stacks you may have noticed along Interstate 25 behind the Drake Power Plant represent the next phase in Colorado Springs Utilities' process of transitioning away from coal-fired power generation. KRDO The coal operation at Drake ended last year, and the utility has been using two natural The post Decommissioning of Drake Power Plant in Colorado Springs continues with installation of new natural gas generators appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

2 people killed in crash in Northgate area Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people on a motorcycle are dead following a crash with an SUV. This happened near North Powers Boulevard and Highway 83 before 8 p.m. Thursday. Colorado Springs Police say a motorcycle was heading north on Highway 83 when a blue SUV headed south tried...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
agjournalonline.com

Southern Colorado coal accident victims identified

DENVER (AP) — Two men who died after they were buried in a coal slide at a Colorado electricity generating plant last week have been identified. The Pueblo County Coroner said that Kyle Bussey, 28, of Pueblo and Philip Roberts, 36, of Canon City, died in the accident at the Comanche Generating Station in Pueblo, according to The Denver Post.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Health officials seeing late-spring flu spike across Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado is experiencing a strange, Spring flu hike. According to UCHealth, saw its peak in cases in mid-May. "Generally think of flu as seasonal. November to sometimes as late as March, most cases December and January," said Michelle Barron, an infectious disease expert with UCHealth. In May, the number of The post Health officials seeing late-spring flu spike across Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO

Colorado Springs neighborhood market, Hillside hub, a first of its’ kind in the city

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Hillside Hub, Colorado Springs, the first neighborhood food center in the city is hosting its grand opening Saturday, June 11. Food to Power, formerly known as the Colorado Springs Food Rescue, is creating the new center. Dubbed the Hillside Hub, it will be a space for urban farming, compost production, micro-enterprise development, educational workshops, & fresh grocery distribution.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Summer Heat Heading For Colorado

Monday and Tuesday brought near normal temperatures to Colorado, but the next few days the summer sizzle is heading our way. Wednesday, western Colorado and the high country start to heat up! The Front Range and plains stay fairly mild as a cold front pushes through on Tuesday night. Then the heat heads in on Thursday for the eastern side of the state. We could crack into the 90s for the Front Range and some areas of the plains are going to be close to 100 degrees. We stay hot through early next week, with highs in the mid 90s this weekend.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Body recovered at Lake Pueblo State Park, second in as many days

Officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife found a second body in Lake Pueblo in as many days, officials with the department announced Tuesday. Officials with Parks and Wildlife received a call on a missing swimmer just before 4:40 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say a man was in an inflatable device, swimming 300 feet from shore when he jumped off fearing for his daughter, who he thought was struggling in the water. He disappeared in the water.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Hours-long standoff in Pueblo on Thursday for a menacing suspect

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo were trying to take a menacing suspect into custody on Thursday. Very few details on the suspect were available last time this article was updated. Police could only say they were trying to make contact with the suspect at about 1 p.m. in the area of Abriendo Avenue and Washington Street. Police believe the suspect “barricaded” themselves inside a building in the neighborhood just west of I-25 and south of the Arkansas River.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Body recovered near Florence as CPW warns we have seen ‘double digit’ drownings already in 2022

FLORENCE, Colo. (KKTV) - “A record pace is not something we want to be on,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife Tweeted Tuesday evening. “Please stay safe out on the water.”. The message came soon after the state agency reported another likely drowning near Florence. CPW is reporting a search started on Monday for a man who went missing on a raft. The body of the man was recovered on Tuesday.
FLORENCE, CO
KXRM

Trapped parties freed from crash at Austin Bluffs and Union

UPDATE: The trapped parties were extricated from the vehicle and transported to a hospital just before 1 p.m. COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on scene of a traffic crash with trapped individuals. CSFD tells the public to avoid the area of Austin Bluffs and North Union. The fire department is […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy