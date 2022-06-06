'People outside will be injured': NWS issues warning as hail storm rolls through Colorado Springs area

Photo Credit: Flavio Vallenari (iStock).

The National Weather Service has issued a 'severe thunderstorm warning' related to golf ball-size hail that's expected to hit parts of the Pikes Peak region. Their latest report pins this storm in southeastern El Paso County and north central Pueblo County, stating "people and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles." Wind damage is also expected with gusts to hit 60 miles per hour.

This warning is active through 3:15 PM on Monday, following a warning of tennis ball-size hail in a similar area that was active through 2:15 PM.

Those in the impacted area are urged to seek shelter inside and on an interior, low floor of the building.

Find additional updates on this situation on the National Weather Service website.