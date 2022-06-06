When Will Falcons Rookie QB Desmond Ridder Start?

Will the Falcons' third rounder start in 2022?

When the Atlanta Falcons passed on the quarterback position four times in the first two rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft, it appeared that the team may pass on the position entirely. Nobody could've faulted them for making that move, especially when considering the talent that appears to be at the top of the 2023 class.

However, when all of the quarterbacks except for Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett unexpectedly fell to the Falcons' first of two third round picks, Atlanta capitalized on the opportunity. The team selected Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder , who left the Bearcats as the third-winningest quarterback in college football history.

Ridder faces competition in the form of veteran Marcus Mariota , the former Heisman Trophy winner and No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 draft. Mariota totaled over 13,000 passing yards across five seasons with the Tennessee Titans, the last of which was spent under Falcons head coach Arthur Smith.

Mariota struggled with Smith, starting six games before being benched in favor of Ryan Tannehill. The Oregon product 95 of 160 attempts (59.4-percent) for 1,203 yards, seven touchdowns, and two interceptions, while leading the team to just a 2-4 record. He signed with the Las Vegas Raiders following the season and served as the backup to Derek Carr.

While Mariota will almost certainly begin the season as the starter, it seems like a matter of when, not if, Ridder gets to start during his rookie campaign. However, the Falcons' offensive staff, led by Smith, won't just play Ridder to play him; he'll have to prove he's deserving of the opportunity.

Another route to consider for Ridder's path to playing time is factoring in Mariota's injury history. While he started every game he appeared in prior to his benching in 2019, Mariota never played a full season during his time in Tennessee.

Therefore, Ridder may be forced into action sooner than the team prefers. Regardless, the Falcons need to know what they have in him to properly assess the position next offseason.

As such, expect to see Ridder get his chance in the second half of the season. One of the most logical times to give Ridder his first start is Week 11, when Atlanta hosts the Chicago Bears. The Falcons will have a long week to prepare, as they'll play the Thursday night game against Carolina the week before.

The Falcons also have the benefit of a late bye week, coming in Week 14. Atlanta can use the extra time to give Ridder additional prep time either in review or preparation of his first start, but the team's schedule doesn't do many favors.

Should the Falcons choose that path, Ridder's debut would either come at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers (Week 13) and their elite defense, or on the road against the rival New Orleans Saints (Week 15) in a loud environment.

While the Falcons will get to see Ridder every day, every practice session and every meeting throughout the season, they won't get a full understanding of what the 22-year-old provides until he's truly thrown into the fire. Thus, look for the team to give him an opportunity to show what he's made of in the back-half of his rookie season.