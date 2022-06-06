Plano suspect in custody after apartment complex standoff

WAXAHACHIE, Texas — Two parents have been arrested and charged with murder after their infant daughter died in March, according to the Ellis County Sheriff's Office. They say deputies were sent to a house on Lone Elm Road about reports of a child who was not breathing. When they arrived, they saw a female infant child being loaded into an ambulance and emergency medical personnel were performing CPR on her.

ELLIS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO