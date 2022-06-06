ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Plano suspect in custody after apartment complex standoff

By Garrett Gravley
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate on Tuesday, June 7 at 11:19 a.m.: Police identified the suspect as 38-year-old Adam Mostafa. He is currently held in the Collin County Jail in lieu of a $150,000 bond for his outstanding warrant. Records do not indicate at this time if he has an attorney. DISCLAIMER: All...

Frisco Police respond to armed hostage taker

The Frisco Police responded to an incident involving an armed hostage taker, and after negotiation, the subject was taken into custody without incident. At approximately 3:39 a.m. on Thursday, FPD officers responded to the 3400 block of Continental Drive in reference to a family disturbance. The reporting party calling from within the home advised that a known subject, identified as 47-year-old Lawrence Porath, had entered the residence and was armed with a handgun.
FRISCO, TX
dpdbeat.com

Arrest Made of Suspect in Multiple Robberies

On June 9, 2022, beginning at approximately 8:51 a.m., a male suspect robbed multiple businesses at gunpoint within a 50-minute period in the city of Dallas. At one of the locations, Dallas Police were able to obtain a suspect description, vehicle description, and a possible license plate number. Shortly after...
DALLAS, TX
ABC13 Houston

Causes of death released for family likely killed by escaped inmate

Five family members believed to have been killed by an escaped inmate in their Texas vacation home last week were fatally shot and stabbed, cause of death reports show. Four children and their grandfather were found murdered at the family's ranch in Centerville, located between Dallas and Houston, on June 2 after a relative contacted law enforcement to do a welfare check, authorities said.
HOUSTON, TX
WFAA

Texas parents charged in infant daughter's death, says sheriff's office

WAXAHACHIE, Texas — Two parents have been arrested and charged with murder after their infant daughter died in March, according to the Ellis County Sheriff's Office. They say deputies were sent to a house on Lone Elm Road about reports of a child who was not breathing. When they arrived, they saw a female infant child being loaded into an ambulance and emergency medical personnel were performing CPR on her.
ELLIS COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Woman dies after being restrained by Dallas police

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating the death of a woman in their custody. Police said they took Ladamonyon Hall into custody two weeks ago for causing a disturbance at a business in Far East Dallas. They believed she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol and said they...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Arrest Made in Homicide on Mockingbird Lane

On Monday, June 6, 2022, at approximately 12:47 p.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting call at the Trust Bank located at 1241 W. Mockingbird Lane. Officers found the victim Paul Zapata Ramirez, a 45-year-old male, with a gunshot wound to the neck. Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced him dead at the scene.
DALLAS, TX
garlandjournal.com

Investigation into death of Hall

DALLAS- The Muhlaysia Booker Foundation extends our heartfelt condolences to the family of LaDamonyon “Dee” Hall. The tragic death of any member of the LGBTQ+ community is heartbreaking to us. We have reviewed the video released by the Dallas Police Department and look forward to the completion of...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Mesquite man sentenced to 59 years in prison for trafficking women

PLANO, Texas - A 29-year-old Mesquite man was sentenced to 59 years in prison for trafficking women. Ricky Stevenson was sentenced by the Collin County jury for aggravated kidnapping. The investigation started on January 23, 2021, when Stevenson was caught on surveillance cameras punching and dragging a teenage girl at...
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

Plano man gets life in prison for fatal punch outside pizza shop

PLANO, Texas - A 38-year-old Plano man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for a sucker punch that killed another man who just happened to be picking up a pizza for dinner at the same time. According to the Collin County District Attorney’s Office, the deadly assault...
PLANO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Police Chief Visits Resident After City Hall Complaint

A neighborhood complaint at Dallas City Hall Wednesday about an overnight police operation drew a personal visit from Chief Eddie Garcia. Resident Willie Mae Coleman said she was awakened from sleep by a crowd of officers outside her home on York Street in the Bertrand neighborhood of South Dallas around 1 a.m. on May 17.
DALLAS, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Keller

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. THOMAS, JAMES COLT; B/M; POB: ABILENE TX; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; ARREST AGENCY: KELLER...
KELLER, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police looking for burglary suspect

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in identifying a burglary suspect.  On May 31 at approximately 3:50 a.m., a male driving a silver sedan parked near the victim's property in the 400 block of Acres Drive.  The suspect exited his vehicle and walked into the victim's backyard, where he entered an unattached office building and took property, police said.  Police describe the suspect as a 35 to 40-year-old Hispanic male, approximately 6'0 and 200 lbs. with short black hair. Police said there is a distinct, very dark tattoo on his right arm. Police ask that anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect to contact Detective A. Garza at (214) 670-0069 or alberto.garza@dallascityhall.com or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-TIPS (8477). 
DALLAS, TX

