Bradley Cooper & Matt Bomer Share Passionate Kiss in Dapper Coats With Dress Shoes to Film ‘Maestro’

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ryMxV_0g2IGu4m00

Bradley Cooper and Matt Bomer brought romance on-set while filming their upcoming Netflix drama “Maestro.” The film, chronicling a couple’s (Cooper and Carey Mulligan) complicated relationship after meeting in 1946, also stars Sarah Silverman, Jeremy Strong and Maya Hawke.

While filming in New York City, the actors kissed in-character in equally sharp ensembles. Cooper wore a white collared shirt and black slacks beneath a beige overcoat, which included buttoned cuffs. Completing his outfit was a black leather briefcase. Bomer was equally well-suited, dressed in a white collared shirt and dark tie beneath a gray overcoat and black slacks.

Bomer’s only accessory appeared to be a brown leather wristwatch.

Completing each’s gentlemanly ensemble were different dress shoes. Cooper’s look was streamlined with a set of black leather brogues, which included short heels and a lace-up silhouette. Bomer’s outfit was complete with a set of brown leather brogues, featuring short stacked heels and wingtip detailing. Each actor’s era-specific outfit proved a versatile and business-worthy finish to their outfits, which appeared to hail from the 1950s or ‘60s.

Brogues like Bomer’s and Cooper’s have been top styles in the menswear field for decades, due to their sharp silhouettes and versatility. Pairs in brown or black-toned leathers and suedes have become wardrobe essentials from their ability to sharpen any outfit, like new styles from Johnston & Murphy, Vintage Foundry Co. and Taft. Aside from the duo, other stars like Adrien Brody, Blake Gray and Finn Wolfhard have also worn sharp dress shoes by Thom Browne, Christian Louboutin and G.H. Bass in recent weeks.

Both Cooper and Bomer are renowned for their sharp style in Hollywood. Cooper’s wardrobe often includes classic loafers, sneakers and boots for formal occasions, hailing from luxury labels including Louboutin, Dolce & Gabbana and P448. Bomer’s wardrobe, meanwhile, is often packed with dapper dressing nods to the ‘60s and ‘70s, with sleek suede loafers, lace-up brogues and leather sneakers from Todd Snyder, Common Projects , Ferragamo and more top brands.

Discover Cooper’s sharp shoe style over the years in the gallery.

