Sonoma County Assistant Sheriff Eddie Engram appears to be right at about 50 percent approval to take the top job in the Sheriff's Office, finishing ahead of his opponents Carl Tennenbaum and Dave Edmonds in Tuesday's election, but Engram and Tennenbaum could head to a November runoff if Engram falls below the 50 percent mark.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO