Queen Creek enters deal for digital sign at Horseshoe Park & Equestrian Centre

The Queen Creek Town Council has approved purchasing a $49,335 sign at the Horseshoe Park & Equestrian Centre for "The Chapman Automotive Group Arena" that is hoped to raise revenue for the center.

The Chapman Automotive Group and HPEC have agreed to purchase the new digital sign for the main covered arena and entered into a three-year contract. The town will purchase the 5-foot by 10-foot digital sign from YESCO. A three-year contract with Chapman Automotive Group totaling $22,000 will partially fund the project

HPEC staff and the Chapman Auto Group have explored opportunities to promote the Chapman sponsorship of Arena 1 and to attract additional, new sponsors to HPEC.

According to a staff report, the Chapman Auto Group will be using the sign 50% of the time for digital advertising for three years.

HPEC will sell the remaining 50% of advertising time to other sponsors generating estimated revenue of $12,000-$15,000 per year for the first three years.

After the three-year contract expires with the Chapman, HPEC will be able to generate approximately $25,000 in advertising revenue annually, the staff report stated.

The sign will be on the northeast end of the catwalk. the park is at 20464 E. Riggs Road.

Hardware and electrical improvements to Arena 1 are not a fiscal year 2021/22 budgeted item. They will require a budget adjustment from the Operating Contingency totaling $49,335 in order to award contracts.