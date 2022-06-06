ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Creek, AZ

Queen Creek enters deal for digital sign at Horseshoe Park & Equestrian Centre

Queen Creek Independent
Queen Creek Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TzhBe_0g2IG4hb00

The Queen Creek Town Council has approved purchasing a $49,335 sign at the Horseshoe Park & Equestrian Centre for "The Chapman Automotive Group Arena" that is hoped to raise revenue for the center.

The Chapman Automotive Group and HPEC have agreed to purchase the new digital sign for the main covered arena and entered into a three-year contract. The town will purchase the 5-foot by 10-foot digital sign from YESCO. A three-year contract with Chapman Automotive Group totaling $22,000 will partially fund the project

HPEC staff and the Chapman Auto Group have explored opportunities to promote the Chapman sponsorship of Arena 1 and to attract additional, new sponsors to HPEC.

According to a staff report, the Chapman Auto Group will be using the sign 50% of the time for digital advertising for three years.

HPEC will sell the remaining 50% of advertising time to other sponsors generating estimated revenue of $12,000-$15,000 per year for the first three years.

After the three-year contract expires with the Chapman, HPEC will be able to generate approximately $25,000 in advertising revenue annually, the staff report stated.

The sign will be on the northeast end of the catwalk. the park is at 20464 E. Riggs Road.

Hardware and electrical improvements to Arena 1 are not a fiscal year 2021/22 budgeted item. They will require a budget adjustment from the Operating Contingency totaling $49,335 in order to award contracts.

Comments / 1

Related
Madison Vega

Water shortage may put large development project Superstition Vistas on hold

(Apache Junction, AZ) A large new project is expected to house upwards of one million people, yet there is not enough water to complete this large-scale development. The Superstition Vistas are an upcoming planned development project that includes up to 175,000 acres of desert land. In an early report it was expected that 900,000 people could be living in these vistas in 2060.
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ
AZFamily

Gilbert homeowners learn they’re now responsible for repairing sidewalks

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Gilbert homeowner reached out to Arizona’s Family after learning they’re suddenly responsible for repairing the sidewalk in front of their home. It’s something the town had previously done. Unfortunately, the change impacts the entire Cooley Station Phase 1 subdivision, meaning hundreds of families are on the hook. “That shouldn’t be our responsibility,” Jennifer Moralde said.
GILBERT, AZ
santansun.com

Homeowners fume over Ocotillo Road widening

Eric and Terri Naddy enjoy a rural lifestyle on nearly 2.5 acres, raising 60 quails, chickens, three dogs and two desert tortoises. They planned on putting in a barn and an above-ground pool to farm fish. But earlier this month, the couple learned their way of life may soon be...
GILBERT, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queen Creek, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
KOLD-TV

Road closed because of diesel spill on Tucson’s southeast side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Fire Department’s Hazardous Waste Disposal Unit is on the scene of a diesel spill on the southeast side near Littletown. A tractor-trailer hit a stone wall, tearing open the fuel tank. TFD is working to contain the spill. South Memorial Place,...
TUCSON, AZ
gilbertsunnews.com

Historic Gilbert home giving way to 10 houses

One of Gilbert’s oldest homes on farmland that once housed peacocks will give way to 10 single-family houses at the northwest corner of Lindsay and Elliot roads. Porchlight Homes will build the “high-quality subdivision” on 3.63 acres, a mile east from the Heritage District, despite opposition from neighbors at the June 1 Gilbert Planning Commission meeting. They raised concerns with more traffic, construction disturbances and losing some of the town’s rural character.
GILBERT, AZ
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Chain eegee's Hires New CEO, Looks To Expand Out of State

Local fast food chain is looking to expand.Mae Mu/Unsplash. No matter how long you have called Tucson home, chances are you’ve made it to one of the many eegee’s restaurants in the community. As the Old Pueblo’s native fast-food chain, the restaurant, best known for its bacon ranch fries and grinders served on freshly baked bread, has remained predominantly in the city of its birth. While eegee’s has begun its push into metro Phoenix over the last year, in terms of fast-food chains, the expansion of eegee’s has proven slow at best.
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Equestrian#Digital Advertising#Advertising Revenue#Hpec#Yesco#The Chapman Auto Group#Arena 1#The Operating Contingency
AZFamily

Violation issued against owner of Phoenix strip mall where deadly mass shooting took place

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The City of Phoenix is taking action against the property owner of a strip mall and a tenant where a deadly mass shooting took place last weekend. The Neighborhood Services Department said on Thursday it has launched a case against the owner and tenant and issued a formal violation for violating the city’s zoning ordinance. Officials say the property owner and tenant didn’t have a permit for the party. The department says it’ll be monitoring the mall regularly while the case is open.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix gas station owner sells cheaper gas to help others

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix gas station owner is losing money at his pumps to try and help his customers. Jaswiendre Singh owns the station at the corner of Osborn Road and 20th Street. He showed us that his supplier sells him gas at $5.66 a gallon as of Wednesday night. But Singh is selling the gas for $5.19 a gallon. That is 47 cents cheaper than the purchase price.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ABC 15 News

Changes to what many call a dangerous Phoenix intersection

PHOENIX — There will soon be changes to an intersection in Phoenix that many describe as dangerous. Neighbors have been complaining for years about red-light runners and speeding drivers at 7th and Southern avenues. Now, big upgrades are on the way. "You just see them drive right past that...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Arizona monsoon: What is a haboob?

Dust storms can be some of the most dramatic weather events we see in the Valley each year. Another word for a dust storm is “haboob,” which is Arabic for the word blown. Haboobs are giant walls of dust created from high winds rushing out of a collapsing thunderstorm.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Scottsdale lottery ticket now worth $1.4 million

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. Two lottery tickets sold in the Valley have yielded big returns after Saturday's number drawing. The Arizona Lottery said one of its Pick tickets is now worth $1.4 million after matching with Saturday's numbers. The winning...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Queen Creek Independent

Queen Creek Independent

Queen Creek, AZ
508
Followers
1K+
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to coverage of Queen Creek, Arizona, and the issues and people influencing the fast-growing town in southeastern Maricopa County.

 https://www.queencreekindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy