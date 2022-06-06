321 Launch: Space news you may have missed over the past week

Space is important to us and that’s why we're working to bring you top coverage of the industry and Florida launches. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it with a subscription here .

Welcome to 321 Launch, Florida Today's wrapup of all the space new you might have missed this past week.

SLS rolls back the pad in advance of second wet dress rehearsal

It wasn't a very long trip, just about four miles, but it took nearly eight hours. But NASA moving it's giant Space Launch System rocket to the pad early Monday morning was a giant step towards an uncrewed moon mission later this year.

The moon rocket has spent the last month undergoing repairs inside the Vehicle Assembly Building at Kennedy Space Center after a problem-plagued month-long testing campaign and three attempts to fill the 322-foot rocket’s core stage with liquid propellants during its critical "wet dress rehearsal."

NASA engineers are now ready to give the tanking test another go. Fixes have been made that NASA officials hope will allow another attempt to complete the fueling test before a launch now scheduled for no earlier than August, if all remains on track this time.

Relativity Space readies Cape pad for launch of 3D-printed rocket

Relativity Space wants write a new chapter in space exploration and hopes to do so from a place rich in space history.

The California company breaking into the launch-provider business using 3D-printed rockets.

As it works on producing the rocket hardware out west, it is also prepping Launch Complex 16 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station for the first launch of the company's Terran 1 rocket, hopefully before the end of the year.

LC-16, completed in 1959, mostly hosted ballistic missile launches along with some Apollo-related testing and processing. It was decommissioned in 1988 and the Space Force – then the Air Force – agreed to let Relativity use the facility in 2019.

Space Force, NASA announce more flights from SpaceX, ULA

The Space Force and NASA separately announced contract selections for several different programs this week, confirming United Launch Alliance and SpaceX will launch the dozen-plus missions on top of already packed manifests.

The Space Force's Space Systems Command recently announced both companies were selected for a slate of national security missions, like intelligence-gathering satellites, scheduled to fly through 2024. Of the eight missions assigned, ULA won five and SpaceX was awarded three.

Most will launch from the Eastern Range, meaning Cape Canaveral Space Force Station or Kennedy Space Center. SpaceX operates a pad on both facilities, while ULA uses the Cape. Two missions will launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

NASA this week also said it selected SpaceX to fly an additional five missions to the International Space Station, all of which would take astronauts to and from the outpost in low-Earth orbit.

The agency said the modification to SpaceX's existing contract was necessary after the ISS program was extended to 2030. The company has so far flown five crewed missions for NASA.

Elon Musk continues to make news

Speaking of SpaceX, company founder and CEO made a lot of news last week, in ways that weren't tied to space.

First he issued an ultimatum to his employees and SpaceX and electric car maker Tesla: Start showing up at the office at least 40 hours a week or your fired.

Of course, some of those Tesla workers won't have worry about it, since Musk said he is going to cut 10% of the company's workforce because of his "super bad feeling" about the economy.

"Lots of luck on his trip to the moon," President Biden said after reeling off names of car and technology companies that are hiring more workers. "I mean, I don't know."

Oh yeah, Musk also threatened to walk away from his offer the buy Twitter.

A 25+ year veteran of FLORIDA TODAY, John McCarthy currently oversees the space team and special projects.

