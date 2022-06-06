Evan Roberts: Rangers may have awoke sleeping giant by letting game three slip away

The Rangers had a chance to bury the two-time defending champions on Sunday, but instead, a two-goal lead vanished, and we’ve got ourselves a series.

Evan Roberts says that game three defeat could be one that Ranger fans look back on with a lot of regret.

“There are examples that jump out at me as a sports fan where you’re up 2-0 and have a chance to take game three,” Evan said during Monday’s show. “If you don’t step on a team’s throat when you have that opportunity, you may rue the day.”

Evan thought about his Nets failing to take a commanding lead against the Bucks in last year’s postseason, and the Mavericks failing to bury the Heat in the 2006 NBA Finals as examples of teams who were knocking on the door of a 3-0 series lead, but let it slip away.

“Even though the rangers are still in command…you allow the defending champions to get their asses off of the ground, and that would scare the crap out of me,” Evan said.

“You’re saying ‘Hey, I’m 30 minutes away from being up 3-0.’ They have allowed the Lightning back into this series.”

Follow WFAN's afternoon team on Twitter: @CartonRoberts , @EvanRobertsWFAN , @TommyLugauer , and @CMacWFAN

Follow WFAN on Social Media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)