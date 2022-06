CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman who applied for a Chicago Housing Authority voucher decades ago says she hit a wall regarding her eligibility at the time. The now Alderwoman says she just received her second approval over the Memorial Day weekend. CBS 2's Jamaica Ponder has her story. "I wanted my own place, and so I signed up for CHA Scattered Sites because that's what it was at the time," said Jeanette Taylor.Taylor, now an Alderwoman representing Chicago's 20th ward first applied for affordable housing through the Chicago Housing Authority in 1993. At the time, she was living in a one-bedroom...

