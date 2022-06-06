ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland commissioners reject plans for 211 apartments at Publix's Lake Miriam Square

By Sara-Megan Walsh, The Ledger
 4 days ago

Lakeland — After two hearings and nearly six hours of discussion, Lakeland officials have rejected plans to bring 211 apartments to Publix's Lake Miriam Square shopping center in south Lakeland.

City commissioners on Monday voted 5-2 to deny a request from Atlanta-based Preferred Apartment Communities to change existing commercial retail zoning to residential uses on 12.07 acres off the intersection of Lake Miriam Drive and South Florida Avenue. Commissioner Chad McLeod and Mayor Bill Mutz voted in favor of the project.

What's Lakeland's plan to fix it?: New apartments or not, Lake Miriam Drive is broken

Publix's promise?: Residents point to 1973 agreement to leave Lake Miriam buffer

Killing plan for 800 apartments: Polk commissioners reject zoning changes for Imperial Lakes

"I'm glad. I think it's for the best," said Deborah Walker, a Liberty Lane resident. "They can always come back with something different. Traffic's still going to be an issue."

Walker was one of more than a dozen residents who spoke out against the proposed project. The vast majority complained of traffic congestion issues along Lake Miriam Drive.

"I have to always think about what my conscience leads me to want to believe and do what's best," Commissioner Phillip Walker said, who made the motion to reject the plans. "It's not helpful at this point to the area and situation we have at hand."

Commissioner Stephanie Madden said the reason for the city denying the zoning change was the larger impact of the roughly 83,000-square-foot apartment complex proposed versus the nearly 40,000 square of permitted retail space.

"There is evidence on our side to show this is not compatibility for the new zoning," she said.

Rate hike coming?: Customers likely to see higher bills as Lakeland Electric seeks to raise fuel rate

Madden said the city's impact fee calculations show the apartment complex would have more of an impact on the area than retail space. The multifamily housing, if constructed, would have generated about $335,000 more in city and county fees.

Bill Read said he believed compatibility of the project to the surrounding area was an issue.

The commissioner had previously made the motion to continue an April 4 hearing on the multifamily housing development after voicing concerns with the density and four-story buildings proposed as part of the complex's layout.

Preferred Apartment Communities came back with revised plans that:

  • Decreased the number of units from 244 to 211
  • Increased the parking spaces from 356 to 368
  • Removed the fourth stories, capping building heights to 43 feet
  • Added two eastern buffer areas

The developer's attorney S. Elise Batsel said traffic was "the big elephant in the room" and told city officials they had to consider the potential impact of commercial development on the site versus downzoning to residential.

"This site is not a clean slate," she said. "Your decision directly affects the number of trips and cars that will be generated on this site in the future."

In other news: Lakeland solicits contractor proposals for new management of RP Funding Center

Batsel said a gym — like prior approval to construct an LA Fitness —  is estimated to have about 36% more traffic. She also used the example of a shopping center with a WaWa gas station that she estimated would bring about 76% more traffic in and out.

Mutz said the developer's revised plans showed a willingness to work with the city and consideration for the neighborhood. The opportunity for city officials and resident to have a say in what's constructed there might not come again.

"It's isn't that I don't care," Mutz said. "It is that I don't want the opposite of what would go there."

Sara-Megan Walsh can be reached at swalsh@theledger.com or 863-802-7545. Follow on Twitter @SaraWalshFl.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Lakeland commissioners reject plans for 211 apartments at Publix's Lake Miriam Square

Comments / 16

Drinksalotobeer
4d ago

Well what are we gonna do? People need housing (preferably reasonably priced) It's all about " Not in my neighborhood!" So where do we build "affordable" housing at? Lakeland is growing at astronomical rates and we cannot be a small town anymore.

Reply(4)
3
John Kempter
4d ago

Thank you City Comissioners for putting the people of Lakeland ahead of tax revenue.This area is already over burdened with congestion.There are many sites that can accommodate this project not jammed into the front of a already overcrowded shopping area!

Reply
3
