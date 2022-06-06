ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dale County, AL

UPDATE: 2 injured after Ft. Rucker helicopter crashes near Ozark

By Seth Feiner, Aaron Dixon, Alex Valdez
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DKExo_0g2IErV100

DALE COUNTY, Ala. ( WDHN ) — A helicopter crash in Dale County has left two people injured.

Fort Rucker confirms that there has been a crash involving one of their helicopters, an AH-64 Apache helicopter. Officials are en route to the location.

According to Dale County officials, the crash happened just before 2 p.m. on Monday in the Marley Mill community on Dale County Road 108. That road intersects with West County Road 36.

Both occupants of the helicopter were life-flighted to a local hospital. They are expected to survive their injuries.

“Two crewmen were on the helicopter, no fatal injuries, they have been evacuated to an area hospital,” Fort Rucker’s Director of Public Affairs, Jimmie Cummings tells WDHN.

At this time the U.S Army Safety Center is investigating how the crash happened.

“The U.S. Army Safety Center is taking control of the site and they will be doing their investigation,” Cummings said. “As you have seen there is actual damage to the helicopter. There is an ongoing investigation.”

Investigators will be looking into factors such as how much training the aviator had and when the last
time the helicopter was maintained.

Investigation underway after gunshots were fired into an Abbeville home

The jaws of life were not used, despite some reports saying otherwise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IoRBs_0g2IErV100
Photo of the downed helicopter (Photo courtesy of Rickey Stokes)

Dale County Sheriff’s Office, Dale County Fire, the Ozark Police Department, Ozark EMS, and Alabama State Troopers responded to the scene.

“They did an excellent job,” Cummings said. As you can see in front of us being part of the team to help us with this situation.”

So far investigators have not indicated any possible cause and say it could take a couple of days for them to determine what caused the helicopter to crash.

WDHN was told the crash really happened at the perfect location, avoiding two trailer homes that were just feet from where the chopper landed and avoiding direct impact to the street which could have made the situation much worse.

This is still an active scene. Stay with WDHN News for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 2

Related
WTVM

1 person dead after three-vehicle collision in Fort Mitchell

FORT MITCHELL, Ala. (WTVM) - One person dies after a fatal three-vehicle collision on Hwy 165 southbound. According to Russell County authorities, the collision happened around 4:45 p.m. on Hwy 165S just past Bethel AME Church in Fort Mitchell. The victim was pronounced dead at approximately 5:30 p.m. by Russell...
wdhn.com

Dothan car chase ends in heavy police presence

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A car pursuit ends with a heavy police presence at the Dollar General on Columbia Hwy, near Southeast Health in Dothan. The maroon Infiniti car involved hit a small tree as it turned into the grocery store parking lot and received damage to the front bumper. The car had a Maryland tag and was taken away by a tow truck.
DOTHAN, AL
alabamanews.net

Woman Killed in Montgomery Crash

Montgomery police say a woman has died after a four-car crash. Police say 65-year-old Lois Thomas of Montgomery died at a hospital after being involved in the wreck. Police say at about 4:10PM yesterday, they were called to the crash scene at Eastern Boulevard near Buckboard Road. Police have released...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wdhn.com

Man arrested in Houston County for attempted burglary: HCSO

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — WDHN has received new information on the Friday afternoon incident in Houston County. According to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on Cowarts Creek Road and the Prevatt Road to a call of an attempted burglary. After the suspect...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Abbeville, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Ozark, AL
Local
Alabama Accidents
City
Fort Rucker, AL
Dale County, AL
Crime & Safety
County
Dale County, AL
Fort Rucker, AL
Accidents
Fort Rucker, AL
Crime & Safety
Ozark, AL
Crime & Safety
wdhn.com

Geneva Co. house fire was set intentionally, authorities say

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — WDHN has a follow-up to a story first had on June 3rd. A fatal blaze in Geneva County does not appear to have been accidental. WDHN has learned through those close to the investigation that it’s believed, that William Halstead intentionally set himself ablaze, and it led to the structure catching fire.
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Helicopters#Traffic Accident#Wdhn
WTVM

Alabama high-speed chase ends on River Road in Columbus

LEE COUNTY/COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A high-speed police chase in Alabama ends on River Road in Columbus, with two people in custody. According to Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones, the suspects were in a U-Haul vehicle that was believed to be stolen and connected to a string of burglaries in Smiths Station.
COLUMBUS, GA
WMBB

Pedestrian hit by car in Panama City Beach Thursday morning

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Kentucky man is reportedly in critical condition after being hit by a sedan early Thursday morning. Florida Highway Patrol said a 19-year-old man from Sturgis, Ky. was walking across Thomas Drive near Chickasaw Street when a car was approaching. Reports said the man did not see the car. […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Santa Rosa Co. school bus rear-ends truck

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol officials said a school bus in the Santa Rosa County School District crashed into a pickup truck and trailer Thursday, June 9. The school bus and truck were traveling along Soundside Drive towards Pensacola when the truck slowed down to turn onto Sabal Palm Drive, according […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

Missing person from Washington County, FL

CHIPLEY, FL. (WTVY) - Washington County authorities are searching for 59 year old, David Michael Carter who went missing on Wednesday after leaving his home in Chipley. Carter is said to be six feet tall and 207 lbs, bald, with a gray beard. He was last seen wearing blue jeans,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WKRG News 5

2 Santa Rosa Co. Sheriff’s Office employees fired, arrested

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two members of the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office were fired after the pair were arrested on one count each of exploitation of the elderly. Officials with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Department said after a month-long investigation, Carl Scheel II, deputy, and Alicia Scheel, civilian clerk, were “separated […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WSFA

Prattville woman killed in Autauga County crash

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Prattville woman has died following a Monday morning crash in Autauga County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA said Brenda L. Barefield, 55, was seriously injured when the 2009 Scion XD she was driving crossed the centerline, veered off the roadway to the left and struck a tree. Barefield was transported to Prattville Baptist Hospital where she died from her injuries.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Brewton police looking for burglary suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Brewton Police Department is looking for a woman who may be involved in a car burglary. The woman is suspected of burglarizing a car at M Star hotel, which took place May 24 or May 25. Officers believe the woman took a wallet and purse from the car before fleeing […]
BREWTON, AL
alabamanews.net

Man Sentenced for Fatal Brick Attack in Montgomery

A man has been sentenced for killing another man with a landscaping brick in Montgomery. Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey says Willie Addison III has been sentenced to life in prison by Circuit Judge Jimmy Pool. Addison, who Bailey describes as a habitual felony offender, had been convicted of manslaughter in the attack.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy