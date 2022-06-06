ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Strawberry tea possibly linked to Hepatitis A outbreak recalled

By Izzy Karpinski, Nexstar Media Wire
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LTTE3_0g2IEjgR00

RICHMOND, Calif. ( WXIN ) — An organic tea has been recalled over its possible connection to strawberries potentially contaminated with Hepatitis A.

The Food and Drug Administration announced the company Urban Remedy is voluntarily recalling Organic Revitalizing Tea Tonic Strawberry Hibiscus Rose.

According to Urban Remedy, it contracts with Youngstown Grape Distributors Inc. to co-manufacture the organic tea. Youngstown may have used the FreshKampo organic strawberries that are believed to be the source of the Hepatitis A outbreak that’s under investigation by the FDA, according to Thrillist .

“Currently, the potentially affected FreshKampo and HEB products are past shelf life. People who purchased FreshKampo and HEB fresh organic strawberries between March 5, 2022, and April 25, 2022, and then froze those strawberries for later consumption should not eat them,” the FDA said in late May.

What we know about the Jif peanut butter salmonella outbreak
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aGNpy_0g2IEjgR00

The organic tea was sold in 12 oz. bottles in stores in 23 states — Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming — between May 17 and May 29 of this year.

Urban Remedy says anyone who bought the product should not drink it. If you do consume the tea, the company recommends you “consult your health care provider or local health department to determine if a vaccination is appropriate.”

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the tea to date.

Hepatitis A is a contagious virus that can cause liver disease, according to the FDA. In rare cases, it can progress to liver failure.

According to the FDA, illness usually occurs within 15 to 50 days after eating or drinking contaminated food or water. Symptoms of Hepatitis A infection include fever, headache, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, jaundice, dark urine or pale stool. In some instances, particularly in children under the age of six, Hepatitis A infection may be asymptomatic.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

This Is The Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet In Virginia

A Charlottesville restaurant is being credited for having the best all-you-can-eat deal in Virginia. The Daily Meal compiled a nationwide list ranking the best all-you-can-eat deal in every state, which included Michie Tavern as the top choice for Virginia. "Michie Tavern is one of America’s most historic restaurants, and it...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Health
State
Maryland State
State
Missouri State
City
Washington, CA
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Virginia State
State
Oregon State
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Kentucky State
Local
California Food & Drinks
City
California, KY
State
Arizona State
City
Strawberry, CA
State
Maine State
Local
California Health
City
Old Washington, KY
Local
Kentucky Food & Drinks
State
Utah State
country1037fm.com

This North Carolina Town is Ranked Best Small Town to Visit in 2022

Small towns are my favorite. It’s a way to discover the hidden gems of America and immerse yourself in the state’s culture. These towns are bustling with activity from the birthplace of Paul Bunyan to the original gateway to Yellowstone. According to a new report from the Smithsonian...
LIFESTYLE
wsvaonline.com

Four new local cases of Covid

Virginia processed four fatal cases of coronavirus today, half of them were here in the valley. The Virginia Department of Health report this morning included deaths in Staunton and Augusta County. However, other numbers seemed better than previous days with just a pair of COVID hospitalizations and four localities posted single-digit new case counts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hepatitis A#Hibiscus Tea#Food Drink#Wxin#Urban Remedy#Thrillist#Freshkampo#Heb
Travel + Leisure

A New High-speed Train Will Soon Connect Virginia and North Carolina

A new high-speed rail line between neighbors North Carolina and Virginia is in the works — to the tune of nearly $58 million. The new project, which is being funded as part of a federal Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements grant, will conduct surveys and "complete preliminary engineering" work to improve the section between Raleigh, N.C., and Richmond, VA., according to North Carolina Rep. David Price, the chairman of the Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Appropriations Subcommittee. A grade separation will also be constructed on the S-Line in Wake Forest, N.C.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WBTW News13

North Carolina Lt Gov Mark Robinson fires back at critics of ‘called to be led by men’ comment

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Greensboro native Mark Robinson released a video response on Wednesday after recent comments he made at a Charlotte church drew criticism. Robinson, the Republican lieutenant governor of North Carolina, was accused by critics of targeting a woman’s role based on his religious beliefs. Speaking on May 23 at Freedom House — a large church […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WAVY News 10

Gov. Youngkin signs seven preventative human trafficking bills

Youngkin signed seven legislative bills with a goal of putting an end to human trafficking and provide support for survivors on June 8. After the signing, Secretary Kay Coles James officiated the swearing-in of the Commission on Human Trafficking Prevention and Survivor Support making this the first meeting of the new advisory council.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

33K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy