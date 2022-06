When Carrie Underwood met with producer David Garcia to start work on her new album “Denim & Rhinestones,” she had one goal – fun. “(Fun) was my sole goal,” Underwood said. “I’d been in a heavy place in a good way for a couple of years. But the world had been in a heavy place in a not-so-good way. We had no idea what was going to happen. I didn’t know if I’d be able to tour with the album, but I was like, ’Let’s write it as if we are. Let’s write it as if we know we are. And let’s have fun.”

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO