The Carrboro Town Council voted in favor of the ArtsCenter’s relocation and renovation request, 6-1, in a meeting on Tuesday. After hearing public comment and approving the consent agenda, the council discussed the Special Use Permit-A application for the ArtsCenter’s relocation to and renovation of an existing building at 400 Roberson St. The ArtsCenter is currently located at 300 E. Main St. in Carrboro.

CARRBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO