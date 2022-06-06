Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Part of the Area
By Bryce Jones
wdrb.com
2 days ago
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of our area. Here's the info:. The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Southern Indiana Western and Central Kentucky * Effective this Monday afternoon and evening from 405...
STATEWIDE–Most of the state could get severe weather today. The National Weather Service in Indianapolis says the big threats to watch out for are damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and heavy rain at times. “So we’re talking about Indianapolis, Terre Haute, Bloomington, Bedford, Seymour, and Columbus, those sort of areas....
A large and extremely dangerous tornado was located in thunderstorms over Hocking Hills State Park at approximately 7:34 p.m. Wednesday. Follow this link for the latest warnings and watches. Showers and storms have developed along and north of a warm front this evening A few storms could contain damaging winds and hail, mainly across the […]
TIPP CITY, Ohio (WSYX) – Strong storms swept through Ohio Wednesday evening, packing a heavy punch with heavy rain, hail and multiple tornadoes. One tornado touched down in Miami County where a Meijer distribution center was struck. Employees at the center were sent home. Tipp City Chief of Police...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Strong storms moved through Ohio on Wednesday, causing severe damage in some parts and leaving thousands without power. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Miami County. Most of central Ohio was under either a Tornado Warning or Severe Thunderstorm Warning during the...
INDIANA — Tornado-warned storms are making their way across central Indiana and early reports of damage are coming into the WRTV newsroom. Officials in Delaware County are investigating the possibility of a tornado touchdown between Eaton and Albany. That's according to Delaware County EMA Executive Director John Coutinho and...
CASPER, Wyo. — Areas of both Wyoming and Colorado could see some thunderstorms on Tuesday with the more severe storms expected in Colorado, according to the National Weather Service. Northeast and north central Colorado could see very large hail up to 2 inches in diameter and damaging winds up...
Tornado warnings have been issued throughout the evening in counties including Champaign, Clark, Miami, Clinton, Greene, Montgomery and Warren. 2 NEWS crews are at the scene of reported damage by the storms along with possible tornado sightings.
Kristen Eskow investigates if Indiana could see power outages this summer. Risk of rolling blackouts in Indiana with summer ….
DES MOINES, Iowa — Strong storms barreled through southwest Iowa Tuesday night. The National Weather Service says they're not certain if a tornado actually touched down, but they did report winds of up to 67 miles per hour whipped through Orient, Creston, and rural Union County. While a tornado...
Three waves of dangerous weather are set to hit Colorado on Monday afternoon, bringing risks of isolated tornados, strong winds, and large hail to some parts of the state. According to the National Weather Service, a first wave of storms will hit between 1 and 3 PM, developing over the Palmer Divide (El Paso County area) and the Raton Mesa (southeast Colorado). In the Palmer Divide area, the main risk associated with the storm will be hail up to 2 inches in diameter – the size of an egg. Meanwhile, winds up to 60 miles per hour will be the main risk in the Raton Mesa area. Confidence for the development of these storms is medium to high, meaning they are likely to happen.
BEATRICE – A severe thunderstorm system moving southeast through the region brought quarter to nearly golf ball-sized hail for 10-to-15 minutes in Beatrice Tuesday night, stripping leaves and branches from trees. The severe weather caused power outages and street flooding near 7th and Court in the downtown…..and at 19th...
With the high price of gas, more people may be staying at home this summer. However, the power may not be there when people need it the most.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Severe storms came to parts of central and eastern Nebraska on Tuesday. Dozens of hail reports were made throughout the state, and wind gusts reached as high as 71 mph. Submit your photos to be featured on our broadcasts and social media pages. Hail was...
INDIANAPOLIS – Strong showers and thunderstorms are on the way to Indiana today. The severe weather threat for Monday is a low level risk, however, storms have severe potential after 2 p.m. This comes after a weekend full of sunshine and nice weather!. Join the weather conversation on Twitter!
According to the National Weather Service, a life-threatening situation is underway in southeast Colorado's Crowley County due to baseball-size hail. Those in the area are told to seek shelter immediately. The warning is part of a greater 'severe thunderstorm warning' that's active until 5 PM. Tennis ball-size hail is also expected in Sugar City.
————— SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM. THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBANY, BOWLING GREEN, BURKESVILLE,. COLUMBIA, EDMONTON, FRANKLIN, GLASGOW, JAMESTOWN, PROVIDENCE,. SCOTTSVILLE, AND TOMPKINSVILLE. NO COUNTIES OR PARISHES REMAIN IN THE WATCH. —————
