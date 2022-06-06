ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irwindale, CA

Bear fatally struck by SUV on 210 Freeway in Irwindale

By City News Service Inc.
 2 days ago
An approximately 300-pound bear was fatally struck by an SUV Monday on a freeway transition road in Irwindale.

The crash occurred about 4:15 a.m. on the transition road from the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway to the southbound San Gabriel Valley (605) Freeway, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Ramon Kendricks.

Officers dispatched to the scene located the bear dead in the number one lane of the transition road, CHP Officer Rodrigo Jimenez said. It was not immediately known if the SUV sustained any damage.

A flat-bed tow truck called out to the scene took the bear to the Caltrans Monrovia Yard, later to be recovered by a Fish and Wildlife biologist, Jimenez said.

A vehicle striking a bear is “not unheard of — and I wouldn’t say it’s common,” an officer at the CHP’s Baldwin Park office said. “They (bears) don’t typically get on the freeway.”

A representative for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife could not be reached for immediate comment.

The roadway was cleared about 6:30 a.m., Kendricks said.

HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

