ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cazenovia, NY

Cazenovia artist exhibits nature inspired artwork at Norwich gallery

By Kate Hill
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 4 days ago

CAZENOVIA — This summer, Cazenovia resident and fine artist Robert L. Kasprzycki is showing a collection of his work at the Chenango Arts Council’s Mariea Brown and Raymond Loft Galleries in Norwich, NY.

On display through June 24, the exhibit features 20 original works, including oil paintings, acrylic paintings, a digital rendering of a 2007 Corvette, high-definition photographs, seven framed prints, and copies of Kasprzycki’s 2019 novel, “The Talisman,” which tells the story of a Native American family who migrates from Alaska to British Columbia, Canada in pursuit of a better life.

Kasprzycki has titled the exhibition “Nature’s Inspiration.”

“Most every vacation we take includes hiking [and] photographing scenery and/or wildlife,” the artist explained. “Landscapes influence most of my artwork. Even my novel. . . relies upon a wilderness setting [that] is key to the plot and characters.”

According to Mary Beth Miller of the Chenango Arts Council, the subject matter of Nature’s Inspiration goes well beyond the great outdoors.

“Beautiful scenery, still life, and more is captured as intimate moments that would otherwise have been lost,” said Miller. “Robert Kasprzycki makes use of many mediums. . . to give a stunning realism to all he depicts. Viewers can truly feel as though they are sharing the moment with him.”

Born in Connecticut, Kasprzycki moved to Central New York in the 1980s; he has resided in Cazenovia since 2007.

He holds several degrees from Syracuse University, where he received his first instruction in art. For the most part, however, he is self-taught in fine art techniques.

His artistic focuses are on landscapes, still life, and classic cars.

“The medium I prefer is oil paint,” Kasprzycki said. “[However,] I may begin a piece using acrylic paint as an underpainting, which will be finished with oil paint.”

Throughout his career in the arts, he has completed a number of commissioned works, exhibited in galleries and festivals, become an Associate Member of Oil Painters of America, and established Kasprzycki Artistry (2018) in Fayetteville.

Kasprzycki is also a retired industrial designer and manager, who worked in corporate for over 20 years designing innovative products in the manufacturing industry and mentoring as an adjunct professor. He also worked in the training development and instructional design field, designing courses, courseware, and curricula for a variety of organizations in higher education, corporations, and non-profits. Additionally, he served as a United States Army Reserve Officer in the active reserves for over a decade.

The Mariea Brown and Raymond Loft Galleries are located at 27 West Main St., Norwich.

To learn more about Kasprzycki and his work, visit kasprzyckiartistry.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Eagle Newspapers

Garden club holds annual luncheon

The Skaneateles Garden Club held its annual luncheon themed “Spring Awakening” recently at the Skaneateles Country Club. There were 85 members and guests in attendance. Awards were presented to Jody Reckmeyer for 50 years of membership, Nancy Easter, Susan Hayden and Anne McElroy for 25 years of membership.
SKANEATELES, NY
Syracuse.com

House of the Week: Finished in 1838, this Baldwinsville Greek Revival has plenty of ‘character and charm’

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. – An old photograph hangs in Shelley’s Hoffman’s house at 1 East Oneida Street in Baldwinsville. The photo shows the family of Squire Munro, an early settler to Central New York from Massachusetts. He and his sons became successful farmers, bankers, and businessmen in Onondaga County in the first half of the 19th century.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
FL Radio Group

Auburn HGTV Featured House Up for Auction

A large Auburn house that was built in 1827 and featured on national television will be sold at an auction later this month. The Citizen reports the 6,000-square-foot house at 24 Grover St. will be sold in an in-person and online auction on Saturday, June 18th. The house was featured...
AUBURN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norwich, NY
City
Cazenovia, NY
State
Alaska State
State
Connecticut State
City
Fayetteville, NY
Eagle Newspapers

David W. Hutchings, 88

Professor David W. Hutchings, 88, of Cazenovia, died on June 6, 2022, after a long illness. He was born on Sept. 26, 1933, and was the second child of Dr. Charles W. and Madeleine G. Hutchings, then residing at Marcy State Hospital, Marcy, N.Y. He attended Syracuse University (SU) after...
CAZENOVIA, NY
localsyr.com

Crazy Daisies Flowers to host 2nd annual Summer Art Market

Looking to buy some local art? Now that summer is here in Central New York, so is the 2nd annual Summer Art Market held at Crazy Daisies Flowers in Syracuse. Thirty local vendors will be at the market showcasing pottery, henna, jewelry, portraits, and more. The event started when local...
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Oil Paint#Loft#Native American#Nature S Inspiration#Central New York
Q 105.7

10 Summertime Restaurants In Upstate New York That Deserve Way More Credit

The warmer weather is on the way for Utica, Rome, Central New York, and all of Upstate New York. That means enjoying amazing summertime foods and drinks. Are you ready?. There's nothing like walking outside and hanging by the water at Oneida Lake, or up North in Old Forge. Maybe one of your favorite summer activities is just relaxing on an outdoor patio with food and a beer.
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

Back At It: Popular CNY Dining Spot To Re-Open This Fall

A well-known spot for fine dining over the years is slated to re-open this fall in Herkimer County. Tucker Rosemyer, who previously operated Purple Cow at that very same location, says he is preparing to re-open the now vacant restaurant on West Main Street in Frankfort. The new name will...
UTICA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

West Genny students excel in speech contest

On April 30 West Genesee High School sophomore Elena Pacheco placed first at the New Hartford District contest for the Optimist International Oratorical contest. She will compete at the Optimist International World competition that is being held at St. Louis University in St. Louis, Missouri on July 21-22. The topic...
CAMILLUS, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Patricia L. Wertz

Patricia L. Wertz passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at Our Lady of Mercy Life Center, Guilderland, N.Y., with her three loving daughters by her side. Born in Westfield, N.Y. on Jan. 6, 1932, Patricia was the daughter of Delwin and Mabel Erickson. She was a longtime resident of Manlius and Fayetteville.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
musicconnection.com

Paul McCartney in Syracuse, NY

Five years ago, I had the incredible opportunity to go and see Paul McCartney perform live for the very first time and I was awestruck throughout the entire three-hour performance. What I was certain was a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see this legendary musician turned out to be the first of what is now two shows that I’ve been lucky enough to attend.
SYRACUSE, NY
Big Frog 104

Boat Inspections Will Now Be Mandatory in New York

Boat inspections are now mandatory in the Adirondacks. Boaters must obtain certification that they have inspected and removed potentially harmful aquatic invasive species before launching their boat in the waters in the Adirondack Forest Preserve. "Aquatic invasive species like hydrilla, the round goby fish, and zebra mussels are detrimental to...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
iheartoswego.com

David H. Henderson – June 8, 2022

David H. Henderson, 78, a resident of East Utica Street in Oswego, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse. Mr. Henderson was born in Oswego, the son of the late Spencer and Marie (Sheridan) Henderson. He was a life resident. He was a graduate...
OSWEGO, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Elbridge native partners with husband on new book

From her days growing up in Elbridge, Lori Ann King’s life has taken her many places. From Central New York to Colorado back to New York State and most recently King and her husband made a move to the Southwest when they decided to relocate to New Mexico after her husband Jim retired from his work as a personal trainer.
ELBRIDGE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Fred A. Marconi, Jr., 71

Fred A. Marconi, Jr., 71, of Erieville, N.Y., passed away suddenly at home on June 5, 2022. Fred was born in Kane, PA, and was predeceased by his parents, Fred and Hazel; his sister-in-law, Susan Berg; father-in-law, Jack Muthig, and many other relatives and friends. There’s quite a party going on in Heaven as Fred loved to have a good time!
ERIEVILLE, NY
Romesentinel.com

Bakery opens at Bella Vita Cafe

ONEIDA — Bella Vita Cafe’s bakery addition is bringing fresh-baked bread and treats to Oneida. Bella Vita owner Lori Seef welcomed customers and showed them the new bakery at 115 Main St. on Sunday, offering fresh-baked focaccia bread, scones, and cannolis. Local musician Ann Wieder sang and played guitar in front of the store, much to the delight of visitors.
ONEIDA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy