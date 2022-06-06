Cazenovia artist exhibits nature inspired artwork at Norwich gallery

CAZENOVIA — This summer, Cazenovia resident and fine artist Robert L. Kasprzycki is showing a collection of his work at the Chenango Arts Council’s Mariea Brown and Raymond Loft Galleries in Norwich, NY.

On display through June 24, the exhibit features 20 original works, including oil paintings, acrylic paintings, a digital rendering of a 2007 Corvette, high-definition photographs, seven framed prints, and copies of Kasprzycki’s 2019 novel, “The Talisman,” which tells the story of a Native American family who migrates from Alaska to British Columbia, Canada in pursuit of a better life.

Kasprzycki has titled the exhibition “Nature’s Inspiration.”

“Most every vacation we take includes hiking [and] photographing scenery and/or wildlife,” the artist explained. “Landscapes influence most of my artwork. Even my novel. . . relies upon a wilderness setting [that] is key to the plot and characters.”

According to Mary Beth Miller of the Chenango Arts Council, the subject matter of Nature’s Inspiration goes well beyond the great outdoors.

“Beautiful scenery, still life, and more is captured as intimate moments that would otherwise have been lost,” said Miller. “Robert Kasprzycki makes use of many mediums. . . to give a stunning realism to all he depicts. Viewers can truly feel as though they are sharing the moment with him.”

Born in Connecticut, Kasprzycki moved to Central New York in the 1980s; he has resided in Cazenovia since 2007.

He holds several degrees from Syracuse University, where he received his first instruction in art. For the most part, however, he is self-taught in fine art techniques.

His artistic focuses are on landscapes, still life, and classic cars.

“The medium I prefer is oil paint,” Kasprzycki said. “[However,] I may begin a piece using acrylic paint as an underpainting, which will be finished with oil paint.”

Throughout his career in the arts, he has completed a number of commissioned works, exhibited in galleries and festivals, become an Associate Member of Oil Painters of America, and established Kasprzycki Artistry (2018) in Fayetteville.

Kasprzycki is also a retired industrial designer and manager, who worked in corporate for over 20 years designing innovative products in the manufacturing industry and mentoring as an adjunct professor. He also worked in the training development and instructional design field, designing courses, courseware, and curricula for a variety of organizations in higher education, corporations, and non-profits. Additionally, he served as a United States Army Reserve Officer in the active reserves for over a decade.

The Mariea Brown and Raymond Loft Galleries are located at 27 West Main St., Norwich.

To learn more about Kasprzycki and his work, visit kasprzyckiartistry.com.