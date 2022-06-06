ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Concerns loom as LGBTQ community celebrates Pride month

By Wambui Kamau
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PSsc2_0g2ICLlX00

Pride month festivities are ramping up, and at the end of the month the annual Pride Parade will will return to the Twin Cities as it is expected to draw 400,000 people.

While many are looking forward to music, food and fashion, LGBTQ leaders say this year's event, will be a source of strength and solidarity for gay people, who continue to be under attack.

In just three weeks, crowds will gather in downtown Minneapolis, waving rainbow flags, and celebrating one of the biggest gay Pride Festivals in the country.

"LGBTQ pride month for me is a chance to celebrate the contributions of LGBTQ people in our world," said Rainbow Health CEO, Jeremy Hanson Willis. "It is also a time to remember to take care of one another, support and to be out and proud."

But being "out and proud" is far from a walk in the walk in the park, warn LGBTQ leaders. Recent polling shows queer people, struggle the most, with their mental health.

"When we look specifically at our transgender and gender non binary, friends and family, 46%, almost half, feel nervous, anxious, or on the edge almost every day of the year," said Hanson Willis.

So LGBTQ leaders are hoping for two things. First, that pride socials happening throughout the month, combat isolation. And second, the visibility of queer people, warms the hearts and minds of those hateful towards them.

"Pride is often seen as a big celebration," said Twin Cities Pride, Board Chair, Felix Foster. "It also has this long history of being a protest and activist movement. There is still a lot of work to be done to move forward against some of these laws that are being passed and stigma coming along with monkey pox and such."

This year’s Pride parade is back on Hennepin Avenue. The festival will be held at Loring Park on June 25–26, 2022.

Comments / 11

Jay L
3d ago

I don’t care about them being gay or lesbian or transgender until they make me do things. And they start telling me that I have to call him certain names that doesn’t work for me. One percent of the population cannot control 99% of the population. Almost all Americans have no problem with what they’re doing until they try to shove stuff down our throat and make a say things we’re not comfortable with.

Reply(1)
7
man child
4d ago

The rainbow has always been the symbol that God promised not to destroy the earth by flood again. It’s really annoying that the pervos have ripped it off as their symbol. Theirs should be fire and brimstone raining down on their pride parade like Sodom and Gomorrah.

Reply
4
tptoriginals.org

Racism Is In the Air We Breathe

When people first hear the term "environmental racism," they may wonder how ecology and bigotry intersect, especially in Minnesota. It can take many forms, but one common version looks like this: Decades of intentional housing discrimination concentrated generations of Black and brown families in less desirable, less safe locations without parks and streetlights and speed limits, and closer to health hazards like industrial zones, railways, freeways and polluted waterways.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Southern Minnesota Town is the #1 Small Town Where People Actually Want To Live

Small town living isn't for everyone - trust me, I've tried it! - but according to a story Realtor.com did in 2021, there are 10 small towns in the United States that are affordable and are places where you'd actually want to live. I'm not slamming small towns, that is actually what they called their top 10 list. Wouldn't you know it, we are so nice in Minnesota, we've got a small town in Southern Minnesota that ended up in the top spot on the list.
NEW ULM, MN
#Pride Month#Pride Parade#Loom#Lgbtq Community#Racism#Lgbtq#The Twin Cities#Rainbow Health#Twin Cities Pride#Board Chair
KAAL-TV

RPS reveals Dakota Middle School mascot

(ABC 6 News) - The mascot for Dakota Middle School was revealed at the Rochester Public Schools board meeting Tuesday night. The official mascot is the Bison. The identification of the Dakota Middle School mascot was a collaborative effort among Native American Liason, Amelia Cordell, Julie Ruzek and the American Indian Parent Advisory Council (AIPAC) as well as Dakota Middle School Principal, Levi Lundak.
ROCHESTER, MN
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Society
CBS Minnesota

‘They’re Making Progress’: Mayor Frey Applauds Minneapolis Police For Getting Hundreds Of Guns Off The Street

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Even though there are fewer officers on the force, Minneapolis police have taken hundreds of guns off the street. “We have police officers that have gotten over 400 guns off the street this year alone,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said on Thursday. “That is incredible work.” The mayor says city officers need to be applauded for their efforts, adding that lives are being saved. “Over the last 28 days, homicides are down by 60%,” the mayor said. “So, are we there yet? Hell no, but they’re making progress.” He says the city can cheer for police all while working...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Transgender inmate sues Minnesota over incarceration in men’s prison

Says Matt Sepic at MPR, “A Minnesota prison inmate alleges in a new lawsuit that the Department of Corrections is discriminating against her because she’s transgender. Christina Lusk of Minneapolis came out as transgender 14 years ago, started hormone therapy, then legally changed her name in 2018. The next year, a judge sent the 56-year-old to prison for first-degree drug possession. The corrections department assigned her to Moose Lake, a men’s facility. Attorney Jess Braverman with the group Gender Justice said the DOC is deferring Lusk’s gender-affirming surgery until her release in 2024. Braverman added that her client is unsafe in Moose Lake.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WCCO News Talk 830

WCCO News Talk 830

Minneapolis, MN
