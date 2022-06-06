Concerns loom as LGBTQ community celebrates Pride month

Pride month festivities are ramping up, and at the end of the month the annual Pride Parade will will return to the Twin Cities as it is expected to draw 400,000 people.

While many are looking forward to music, food and fashion, LGBTQ leaders say this year's event, will be a source of strength and solidarity for gay people, who continue to be under attack.

In just three weeks, crowds will gather in downtown Minneapolis, waving rainbow flags, and celebrating one of the biggest gay Pride Festivals in the country.

"LGBTQ pride month for me is a chance to celebrate the contributions of LGBTQ people in our world," said Rainbow Health CEO, Jeremy Hanson Willis. "It is also a time to remember to take care of one another, support and to be out and proud."

But being "out and proud" is far from a walk in the walk in the park, warn LGBTQ leaders. Recent polling shows queer people, struggle the most, with their mental health.

"When we look specifically at our transgender and gender non binary, friends and family, 46%, almost half, feel nervous, anxious, or on the edge almost every day of the year," said Hanson Willis.

So LGBTQ leaders are hoping for two things. First, that pride socials happening throughout the month, combat isolation. And second, the visibility of queer people, warms the hearts and minds of those hateful towards them.

"Pride is often seen as a big celebration," said Twin Cities Pride, Board Chair, Felix Foster. "It also has this long history of being a protest and activist movement. There is still a lot of work to be done to move forward against some of these laws that are being passed and stigma coming along with monkey pox and such."

This year’s Pride parade is back on Hennepin Avenue. The festival will be held at Loring Park on June 25–26, 2022.