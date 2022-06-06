ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Glendale welcomes 46 new businesses in May

Glendale Independent
Glendale Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sRQU2_0g2ICGLu00

According to the city of Glendale’s new accounts business listings report for May, the city approved 46 new licenses.

Construction contracting, residential rental, and home-based businesses (including swap marts) are not included in this report.

Here are the new business listings for Glendale in the month of May:

  • Abraham’s Fence, 7627 N. 67th Ave., Suite 105
  • Active Radiator, 5308 W. Missouri Ave.
  • AEG Commercial, 5750 W. Thunderbird Road
  • American Vision Partners, 5620 W. Thunderbird Road, Suite C5
  • Angelic Spa and Body Contouring, 7170 W. Camino San Xavier, Suite B10
  • Arizona State Urology, 6525 W. Sack Drive, Suite 201
  • Beautifiller Skin, 17035 N. 67th Ave., Suite 9
  • Bodyvision Fitness By Phyzio, 20028 N. 67th Ave., Suite 208
  • Bonner Investments, 20100 N. 51st Ave., Suite F640
  • Brooklyn Bedding, 5301 W. Bethany Home Road
  • Check Into Cash, 6666 W. Peoria Ave., Suite 128
  • Circle K Store, 10725 W. Northern Ave.
  • Costa Vida Glendale, 7280 W. Bell Road, Suite 100
  • Dispatch Health-Arizona, 6314 W. Union Hills Drive
  • Eagle Nails, 6114 N. 59th Ave., Suite 2
  • Ekskluziv Star, 6685 W. Beardsley Road, Suite 110
  • Enviro-Log Company, 7676 N. Glen Harbor Blvd.
  • Evergreen Pest and Termite, 19420 N. 59th Ave., Suite B249
  • Fairmount Tire & Rubber Inc., 4919 W. Colter St.
  • Genebean Beauty, 19420 N. 59th Ave., Suite A201, Room 11
  • Haus By Hartman Haus, 20280 N. 59th Ave., Suite A117
  • La Mal Querida Cantina, 5106 N. 51st Ave.
  • MC3 Holdings AZ, 7400 N. Glen Harbor Blvd.
  • Native Grill & Wings, 7273 N. 95th Ave.
  • Neveria Charly’s, 5821 N. 67th Ave., Suite 105
  • Nickelcity Baby, 6506 W. Glendale Ave.
  • Ono Hawaiian BBQ, 5830 W. Bell Road, Suite 100
  • Performance Muffler Glendale, 6810 N. 55th Drive
  • Rock Solid Auto Center, 6353 W. Glendale Ave.
  • Sassy Lashes & Beauty Services, 5551 W. Glendale Ave.
  • Southwest Hazard Protection, 6791 N. Glen Harbor Blvd.
  • Sport Clips, 9220 W. Glendale Ave., Suite 120
  • Sr Ozzy’s Tacos Y Mariscos, 5140 W. Peoria Ave., Suite 144
  • SSCW Camelback Merger, 9450 W. Camelback Road
  • Stay High Smoke and Vipe, 8290 W. Camelback Road, Suite 105
  • Sushi Little, 5940 W. Union Hills Drive, Suite D190
  • The Complexionista, 5334 W. Northern Ave., Suite 324
  • The Coteri, 7802 N. 43rd Ave., Suite 11
  • The Hotel Serene, 7885 W. Arrowhead Towne Center
  • The Paleta Bar, 8251 W. Union Hills Drive, Suite 105
  • The Perfect Skin, 5334 W. Northern Ave., Suite 321
  • Times Square Italian Restaurant, 5775 W. Bell Road, Suite 15
  • Transitions Counseling and Consulting Glendale Annex, 18001 N. 79th Ave., Suite B48
  • Urban Arch, 5930 W. Greenway Road, Suite 18-M
  • UWU Tattoo Studio, 9189 N. 59th Ave., Suite 6
  • Valley Discounts, 5940 W. Bell Road, Suite 300

Comments / 0

Related
allaboutarizonanews.com

Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory – June 10-13

Improvement projects will require closures and restrictions in the Phoenix area this weekend (June 10-13), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra travel time, check on alternate routes and stay alert for work zones while the following weekend closures are in place:. Northbound I-17 off- and...
TRAFFIC
AZFamily

Find the heart of Arizona along State Route 69

DEWEY-HUMBOLDT, AZ (Arizona Highways TV) -- The more you travel, the more you realize the reward is sometimes the journey, not just the destination. For years, we exited Interstate 17 and drove along State Route 69 on the way to the Prescott area. But recently, we started noticing more and more businesses popping up along SR 69.
DEWEY-HUMBOLDT, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Business
Glendale, AZ
Government
State
Missouri State
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Government
ABC 15 News

Dozens without A/C at Mesa apartment complex

MESA, AZ — There’s currently no air conditioning at an apartment complex in Mesa. Nearly 70 units are affected during this triple-digit heat. "Man, it's hot. This is ridiculous, man,” says Elijah Phillips, a resident at Tides on University in Mesa who has been coming home to a non-air-conditioned apartment for five days now.
MESA, AZ
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Mesa, AZ

Mesa is a small but charming city east of Phoenix, Arizona. As the third biggest city in Arizona, just behind Phoenix and Tucson, Mesa is a magnificent travel destination known only to few. This city is full of unique museums, natural areas, parks, and an eclectic collection of local shops...
MESA, AZ
travelexperta.com

The Biggest Reasons Why People Love Scottsdale, Arizona

Scottsdale is a metropolitan city in the greater Phoenix area. It has served as a center for commerce, leisure, and institutional activities for decades. Its location in the Sonoran Desert provides an extensive list of recreational opportunities and publicly accessible open space that has made it popular with those who are looking to escape the hustle of city life. In this piece, we will discuss the reasons why people love Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
chamberbusinessnews.com

Startup bets that residents will opt for new Tempe neighborhood without cars

Two native Arizonans are betting big that their new neighborhood concept, Culdesac, will win over new residents with their promise of lots of amenities and well-appointed homes. But there’s a catch: No cars will be allowed in the neighborhood. Just over two miles from the Arizona State University campus...
TEMPE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aeg#Fitness#Tacos#Italian Restaurant#Suite 105 Active Radiator#Aeg Commercial#Suite B10#Arizona State Urology#Evergreen Pest#La Mal Querida Cantina#Mc3 Holdings Az
Lincoln Report

A Breathtaking Small Town to Visit in Arizona

Look no further than Arizona's small towns if you are seeking a true taste of the American West. Whether you want to explore the state's natural wonders or see its vibrant art scene, there is much to keep you busy here. And as a small-town starter, Sedona may be of interest to you.
Phoenix New Times

Residents Protest Grand Canyon University's Plan to Evict Trailer Park

A group of protesters chanted as they marched to the front gates of Grand Canyon University, braving the sweltering heat, at times huddling in the shade. "Save our homes!" one sign read. "Grand Canyon University is leaving families homeless," was another. Most of these protesters on Tuesday afternoon are residents...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how labor shortage is impacting Arizona security industry

The security industry like any other industry has been dealing with a labor shortage. It has become harder for security professionals to hire and retain top-notch talent as the economy faces low unemployment but a high number of vacant positions. The great resignation began in the middle of 2021 and has continued to be a barrier to hiring good security professionals. Security professionals in Phoenix Arizona are no exception as labor shortages have forced physical security companies, secure document and hard drive destruction companies, and secure document and cloud storage companies in the Valley to find creative ways to hire and retain the best security professionals. I sat down with a few security companies in the area to discuss how the labor shortage has affected their business and how they have dealt with the issue.
PHOENIX, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

How to Celebrate Juneteenth 2022 in Arizona

Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation and freedom of Black men, women and children from slavery throughout the United States. A holiday with as much gravity deserves to celebrate freedom in the most special and memorable way possible. Fortunately, for Arizonans, the state is set to mark the occasion with a variety of musical celebrations, historical lessons and more.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
azbex.com

Experts Weigh in on Construction Costs

A foursome of experts from across the industry shared their thoughts and experiences on the current state of construction costs at the June BEX Companies Leading Market Series discussion this week. Moderated remotely by BEX President and Founder Rebekah Morris, the in-person panel consisted of:. Julian Anderson, president of Rider...
PHOENIX, AZ
Madison Vega

Water shortage may put large development project Superstition Vistas on hold

(Apache Junction, AZ) A large new project is expected to house upwards of one million people, yet there is not enough water to complete this large-scale development. The Superstition Vistas are an upcoming planned development project that includes up to 175,000 acres of desert land. In an early report it was expected that 900,000 people could be living in these vistas in 2060.
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ
AZFamily

Gilbert homeowners learn they’re now responsible for repairing sidewalks

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Gilbert homeowner reached out to Arizona’s Family after learning they’re suddenly responsible for repairing the sidewalk in front of their home. It’s something the town had previously done. Unfortunately, the change impacts the entire Cooley Station Phase 1 subdivision, meaning hundreds of families are on the hook. “That shouldn’t be our responsibility,” Jennifer Moralde said.
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

What rights do Arizona tenants have when their A/C stops working?

An Arizona man convicted of murder in the 1984 killing of an 8-year-old girl was put to death Wednesday in the state’s second execution since officials resumed carrying out the death penalty in May following a nearly eight-year hiatus. Watching Your Wallet: How the Fed Rate Hike affects you.
ARIZONA STATE
East Valley Tribune

2 EV child drownings prompt pool safety warnings

Last week’s death of a 2-year-old girl found in a Chandler home pool marked the second child drowning in the East Valley so far for this year. The other drowning occurred in Gilbert on May 21 when a 2-year-old child was pulled from a pool in the area of Greenfield and Elliot roads, according to Gilbert Fire and Rescue.
CHANDLER, AZ
Phoenix New Times

The Arizona Taco Festival Is Back, For Real This Time Organizers Say

The Arizona Taco Festival was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was rescheduled for fall 2021. Then it was bumped out to the spring. And then it was canceled again. Now, organizers have yet again announced plans to bring back the festival, with promises that it...
Glendale Independent

Glendale Independent

Glendale, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source for Glendale, Arizona, covering the people in happenings of one of Phoenix's biggest suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/glendale-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy