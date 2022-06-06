Glendale welcomes 46 new businesses in May
According to the city of Glendale’s new accounts business listings report for May, the city approved 46 new licenses.
Construction contracting, residential rental, and home-based businesses (including swap marts) are not included in this report.
Here are the new business listings for Glendale in the month of May:
- Abraham’s Fence, 7627 N. 67th Ave., Suite 105
- Active Radiator, 5308 W. Missouri Ave.
- AEG Commercial, 5750 W. Thunderbird Road
- American Vision Partners, 5620 W. Thunderbird Road, Suite C5
- Angelic Spa and Body Contouring, 7170 W. Camino San Xavier, Suite B10
- Arizona State Urology, 6525 W. Sack Drive, Suite 201
- Beautifiller Skin, 17035 N. 67th Ave., Suite 9
- Bodyvision Fitness By Phyzio, 20028 N. 67th Ave., Suite 208
- Bonner Investments, 20100 N. 51st Ave., Suite F640
- Brooklyn Bedding, 5301 W. Bethany Home Road
- Check Into Cash, 6666 W. Peoria Ave., Suite 128
- Circle K Store, 10725 W. Northern Ave.
- Costa Vida Glendale, 7280 W. Bell Road, Suite 100
- Dispatch Health-Arizona, 6314 W. Union Hills Drive
- Eagle Nails, 6114 N. 59th Ave., Suite 2
- Ekskluziv Star, 6685 W. Beardsley Road, Suite 110
- Enviro-Log Company, 7676 N. Glen Harbor Blvd.
- Evergreen Pest and Termite, 19420 N. 59th Ave., Suite B249
- Fairmount Tire & Rubber Inc., 4919 W. Colter St.
- Genebean Beauty, 19420 N. 59th Ave., Suite A201, Room 11
- Haus By Hartman Haus, 20280 N. 59th Ave., Suite A117
- La Mal Querida Cantina, 5106 N. 51st Ave.
- MC3 Holdings AZ, 7400 N. Glen Harbor Blvd.
- Native Grill & Wings, 7273 N. 95th Ave.
- Neveria Charly’s, 5821 N. 67th Ave., Suite 105
- Nickelcity Baby, 6506 W. Glendale Ave.
- Ono Hawaiian BBQ, 5830 W. Bell Road, Suite 100
- Performance Muffler Glendale, 6810 N. 55th Drive
- Rock Solid Auto Center, 6353 W. Glendale Ave.
- Sassy Lashes & Beauty Services, 5551 W. Glendale Ave.
- Southwest Hazard Protection, 6791 N. Glen Harbor Blvd.
- Sport Clips, 9220 W. Glendale Ave., Suite 120
- Sr Ozzy’s Tacos Y Mariscos, 5140 W. Peoria Ave., Suite 144
- SSCW Camelback Merger, 9450 W. Camelback Road
- Stay High Smoke and Vipe, 8290 W. Camelback Road, Suite 105
- Sushi Little, 5940 W. Union Hills Drive, Suite D190
- The Complexionista, 5334 W. Northern Ave., Suite 324
- The Coteri, 7802 N. 43rd Ave., Suite 11
- The Hotel Serene, 7885 W. Arrowhead Towne Center
- The Paleta Bar, 8251 W. Union Hills Drive, Suite 105
- The Perfect Skin, 5334 W. Northern Ave., Suite 321
- Times Square Italian Restaurant, 5775 W. Bell Road, Suite 15
- Transitions Counseling and Consulting Glendale Annex, 18001 N. 79th Ave., Suite B48
- Urban Arch, 5930 W. Greenway Road, Suite 18-M
- UWU Tattoo Studio, 9189 N. 59th Ave., Suite 6
- Valley Discounts, 5940 W. Bell Road, Suite 300
